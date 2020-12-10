What would you name Birmingham’s pro basketball team?

The New Orleans Pelicans are soliciting community input to name the NBA team’s new G League team that will be based in Birmingham.

Alabama residents and basketball fans are encouraged to suggest ideas for the team name through the Pelicans website at Pelicans.com/Birmingham. The submission period starts today and will end Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

“This is a great way for the community to share the names that they think would represent the city of Birmingham and this exciting new team,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “From the beginning, we’ve said that we want the city of Birmingham to be involved in this process. This allows them the opportunity to support the team and we are eagerly waiting to see the submissions.”

The New Orleans Pelicans announced in March 2017 plans to own and operate an NBA G League franchise in Birmingham.

The 2019-20 season marked the debut of the New Orleans Pelicans’ expansion team, which began in Erie, Pennsylvania, as the Bayhawks. It is expected to relocate to Birmingham for the 2021-22 season.

The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed) The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed) The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed) The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed) The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed) The $128 million renovation of the BJCC Legacy Arena will be complete by 2022. (contributed)

The Pelicans G League team will play its home games at a newly renovated Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, which is undergoing a $123 million renovation.

The Pelicans expect to announce the G League team’s new name in the first quarter of 2021.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Alabama Crimson Tide standout Kira Lewis Jr. on Nov. 30 as the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft.