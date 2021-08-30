Applications for 2022 Alabama lineworker programs closing soon

A well-trained workforce prepared for current and future jobs is essential for continued growth in Alabama, and Alabama Power is among utilities partnering with community colleges across the state to train students to work as electric lineworkers.

Applications are being accepted for the January 2022 and March 2022 sessions. The application period ends Sept. 1, 2021. Some scholarships and financial assistance are available.

N’Kiyah Johnson, a graduate of the Lawson State program, highlights the expertise of the instructors, the skills learned through the program and the job security of the lineworker career.

N’Kiyah Johnson shares her experience in Alabama’s lineworker training program at Lawson State Community College from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Interested students can apply at Bishop State Community College, Jefferson State Community College, Lawson State Community College or Trenholm State Community College.