James Spann: Dual threat of flooding, isolated tornadoes continues for Alabama

BIG PICTURE: Tropical Storm Ida continues to weaken this afternoon; the center of circulation is about 20 miles west of Jackson, Mississippi, and sustained winds are down to 40 mph. There is a large rain shield east of Ida across the eastern half of Mississippi and the western two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon. This is what to expect in Alabama through Tuesday.

WIND: Winds could gust to 30-40 mph over west Alabama this evening and tonight as Ida turns to the northeast. This won’t be enough to create large power outages, but a few isolated trees could come down. Winds over east Alabama tonight will gust to 20-25 mph.

RAIN: Rain totals across west Alabama by Tuesday evening will be 2-4 inches; totals for east Alabama will be generally 1-2 inches. Some isolated flooding is possible; a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for almost all of Alabama through Tuesday. If you live in a flood-prone area, pay attention to flash flood warnings.

TORNADOES: A few isolated, brief tornadoes are possible across Alabama tonight and Tuesday. The higher tornado probabilities Tuesday are for areas east and south of Birmingham. A tornado touched down today in the Saraland/Creola area of Mobile County, producing significant damage and a few minor injuries.

Keep in mind most tornadoes associated with tropical systems are short-lived, low-topped and can be literally under the radar. Sometimes they can touch down with little or no warning, so be very weather aware tonight and Tuesday.

Rain will taper off Tuesday night as Ida pulls away from Alabama, and we expect just a few lingering, widely scattered showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air settles into the state Wednesday night, and we are looking at very nice early September weather Thursday through the weekend with sunny days, clear, cooler nights and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the 80s and lows mostly in the 60s, but cooler spots will drop into the 50s across north and central Alabama both Thursday and Friday mornings. It will be great weather for both high school and college football games across the Deep South.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Kate formed this morning in the Central Atlantic; it will move northward, staying weak and far from land. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next two days; the name will be Larry. It remains to be seen whether this turns northward into the open Atlantic or keeps moving toward the Lesser Antilles.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea near the east coast of Central America. It’s too early to know whether this makes it into the Gulf of Mexico.

ON THIS DATE IN 1838: A major tornado, possibly the worst in Rhode Island history, passed south of Providence. It uprooted and stripped trees of their branches, unroofed or destroyed many houses and sucked water out of ponds. The tornado barely missed a local railroad depot, where many people were waiting for a train.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.