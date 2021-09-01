Dr. Ann Kulze says keep ‘essential’ omega-3 fats in your diet

I can’t stress enough how important it is to be certain that you are regularly consuming this crucial fat.

The foods that provide omega-3 fats include seafood (particularly oily fish), walnuts, whole soy foods, canola oil, omega-3 fortified eggs, flax, chia, hemp seeds, wheat germ and dark leafy greens.

Of all the omega-3 foods, oily fish are by far the best source because they contain such large quantities of these blockbuster fats, and the omega-3 fats they offer come ready-made in their biologically active forms: DHA and EPA.

The oily fish highest in omega-3 fats, in descending order, include salmon (all varieties; wild and farmed), rainbow trout (wild and farmed), sardines, mackerel and halibut.

Strive to consume at least two servings of oily fish a week, though more is even better. Based on my personal experience, eating more salmon and sardines is the easiest way to go. Cooked fresh or frozen salmon filets, frozen salmon burgers (which can be found at Costco) and salmon croquettes or salmon salad made from canned salmon are convenient and delicious. Remember that wild salmon is always the best choice. Canned sardines packed in water or olive oil are super convenient. I like them with a little mustard.

Note that all seafood, including nonoily fish, oysters, scallops and shrimp, contains appreciable amounts of omega-3 fats and can make a meaningful contribution to your omega-3 needs.

The nonseafood, plant-based omega-3 foods (walnuts, whole soy foods, canola oil, flax, chia, hemp seeds, wheat germ and dark leafy greens) are highly nutritious and kitchen-worthy as a source of omega-3 fats but cannot compete in quality with the omega-3 fats found in seafood.

If you cannot (due to allergies) or will not eat oily fish, it is highly unlikely that you will meet your body’s optimal omega-3 fat requirements. In that case, consider taking a high-quality fish oil supplement. I prefer the Nordic Naturals brand. For vegetarians and those allergic to fish, algae-based DHA supplements can be found online. Note, however, that taking omega-3 supplements is likely not as effective for overall health as eating real fish. Always talk to your health care provider before taking any supplements.



Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.