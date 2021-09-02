People of Alabama: Ira Kupferberg of Prattville

Ira Kupferberg said the loss of his wife helped him to appreciate the time they spent together. (Amber Sutton / People of Alabama)

“A lesson life has taught me is that life is a gift and you should enjoy every moment of it that you can. I was married for 24 years to a phenomenal partner, and she passed away unexpectedly. That taught me a lot. We had a great life and both enjoyed the gift God had given us. We traveled all over the world, even Antarctica. There’s so much beauty, and you should see it as much as you can and make the best of your relationships with the people that you meet.” – Ira Kupferberg of Prattville

Kupferberg, a New York native who moved to Alabama in 1988, is a retired anesthesiologist. He now spends time outdoors birdwatching and hiking. He walks 2 to 5 miles every day and can usually be spotted toting his 10-year-old chihuahua Baby, the service dog for his late wife Gloria.

