Residents on Alabama’s Lake Martin can enjoy more water for longer this year

Residents and boaters will have longer to enjoy the summer pool of water on Lake Martin this year. (Shorelines)

Alabama Power is extending the summer pool on Lake Martin into the fall, giving residents more opportunities for boating and recreation on the lake.

In a normal year, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, achieving winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower water level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer level around the end of April.

The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15, and the lake will be down an extra 3 feet from Dec. 31, 2021 to Feb. 17, 2022. This additional drawdown is performed every six years and is a requirement of Alabama Power’s license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

“Drawdowns offer a great chance for lake property owners to work on repairs and improvements to docks, ramps and other permitted construction projects,” said Rhett Hanks, Alabama Power’s Shoreline Management team leader for Lake Martin. “We strongly encourage residents and property owners to contact our Shoreline permitting offices early to allow sufficient time to secure their permits and line up any contractors they may need.”

Residents interested in performing shoreline maintenance during this drawdown should apply now for the necessary lakeshore-use permits by visiting apcshorelines.com/permits or calling the Shoreline Management Office at 256-825-0053 before beginning any construction.

As always, Alabama Power encourages people with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities to pay close attention to the changing conditions on the lake, remain mindful of personal safety and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect their property.

Weather conditions could affect this drawdown schedule. Lake elevations and projections are subject to change.

For details about Alabama Power lakes, visit apcshorelines.com, add the free Alabama Power Shorelines app to your mobile device or call the automated Reservoir Information Line at 1-800-LAKES11 (1-800-525-3711).