Alabama lineworker programs graduate summer students

Graduates of the lineworker training programs at Jefferson State Community College, top, and Bishop State Community College took part in their graduation ceremonies. (contributed)

Jefferson State Community College, Bishop State Community College and Lawson State Community College recently graduated 45 students from their lineworker training programs, preparing them for successful careers in the electric utility industry.

These programs, along with the one starting at Trenholm State Community College in January 2022, are a partnership with Alabama Power and other utilities to train students to work as electric lineworkers. Over the course of the program, students received hands-on training and classroom training from industry professionals.

To learn more about these programs, go to www.accs.edu/lineworker.