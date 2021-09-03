This cream corn is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The White Cream Corn at Caddo Cafeteria is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (contributed)

Caddo Cafeteria has been serving great food in Morgan County for 25 years and it’s so popular that it has had to expand twice in that time.

On Sundays, the staff serves as many as 600 people who love the selection of meats, vegetables, breads and desserts.

White Cream Corn at Caddo Cafeteria one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

One favorite is the White Cream Corn. Owner Tommy Lentz said they blend it there by combining two types of corn. It’s not something you can just go pick up in the grocery store, he said.

The White Cream Corn at the cafeteria in Trinity is so special it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.