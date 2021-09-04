Recipe: Easy Corn Salad
I know one of the things that brings me joy is spending time with my family and friends. In the summer, there’s no better way to do it than with a delicious barbecue – poolside, lakeside or just in your backyard. There’s just something about everyone gathering to relax and share … and eat. One of the things my mom always shows up with is her Corn Salad. It’s a light and refreshing side that is perfect for any summer meal.
Now let’s make some Corn Salad.
Easy Corn Salad
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 (11-ounce) cans white shoepeg corn, drained
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
Instructions
- In a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking the mayo, vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic powder together. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the corn, onions, chilies and tomatoes.
- Add the dressing and stir to combine.
- Refrigerate for an hour or two to allow the flavors to develop.
- Serve chilled.
Notes
To use fresh corn in place of canned corn, cut the kernels off about three medium-sized ears of corn.
This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”