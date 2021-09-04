Recipe: Easy Corn Salad

Use two 11-ounce cans of white shoepeg corn drained or substitute three medium-sized ears of corn for this delicious no-cook side dish. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

I know one of the things that brings me joy is spending time with my family and friends. In the summer, there’s no better way to do it than with a delicious barbecue – poolside, lakeside or just in your backyard. There’s just something about everyone gathering to relax and share … and eat. One of the things my mom always shows up with is her Corn Salad. It’s a light and refreshing side that is perfect for any summer meal.

Now let’s make some Corn Salad.

Easy Corn Salad

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 (11-ounce) cans white shoepeg corn, drained

4 green onions, chopped

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, drained

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped

Instructions

In a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking the mayo, vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic powder together. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the corn, onions, chilies and tomatoes. Add the dressing and stir to combine. Refrigerate for an hour or two to allow the flavors to develop. Serve chilled.

Notes

To use fresh corn in place of canned corn, cut the kernels off about three medium-sized ears of corn.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”