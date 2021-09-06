Luscious for Labor Day: Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

The versatility of zucchini is on display with this Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread recipe. (Katrina Adams / In the Kitchen with K Marie)

Zucchini is a summer squash and, although Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, thankfully zucchini remains widely available.

There are plenty of savory ways to enjoy this vegetable, but it is also perfect to make other foods like breads and even desserts. My Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread recipe is the perfect combination of chocolate and vegetables. I hope you will try it!

Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Prep Time: 20-25 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Servings: 12 slices per loaf

Ingredients

2 cups grated zucchini.

4 cups of flour

½ cup cocoa

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

1 ½ cups oil

3 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 8 inch by 4 inch loaf pans. Grate zucchini. In a large bowl combine flour, cocoa, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In another bowl combine zucchini with all remaining ingredients, except chocolate chips. Stir into dry ingredients until just blended. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. Cool on rack 10 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely.

Katrina Adams is the “domestic diva” behind the In the Kitchen with K Marie blog for cooking and entertaining. Recipes are reprinted with permission.