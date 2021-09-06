People of Alabama: Anna Brown of Deatsville

Anna Brown took some time away from college to learn more about herself and what she wants to do. (Amber Sutton / People of Alabama)

“The best decision that I’ve ever made was to quit college in 2008, which was my junior year at the University of Alabama. I can say it was the best decision because I did end up going back, but taking that time away really allowed me to figure out who I was and what I wanted to do. That’s why I tell everyone to travel and experience everything you can. You really don’t know who you are until you go out and try things that you might have thought you’d never do or that make you uncomfortable. Also, the field developed a lot in ways that really fit what I wanted to do.” – Anna Brown of Deatsville

Brown graduated in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of West Florida.

