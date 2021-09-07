James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama south of I-59

James Spann forecasts scattered showers, storms for southern two-thirds of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: We have a stalled surface boundary near I-59 early this morning; north of that front temperatures have fallen into the low 60s in many places. But south of the boundary temperatures are 10 degrees warmer in the more humid air. The radar is quiet early this morning, but we expect scattered showers and storms to form later today south of the front with a mix of sun and clouds. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is 30-40%, and the high will be in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on Sept. 7 is 88.

The weather won’t change much Wednesday; we expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms south of I-59, but the front gets a nice southward push Wednesday night and dry air will roll into the state.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air means mostly sunny days; fair, cooler nights, and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, followed by upper 80s over the weekend. Lows will be mostly in the low 60s, but many places across north and central Alabama will drop into the 50s early Friday morning; it will be the coolest morning so far this season.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Monday with a sunny sky, but moisture returns Monday night, and we will mention the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms daily Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect perfect weather for the high school games across the state Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the upper 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Alabama State at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). Look for a sunny sky during the game with temperatures rising from near 84 degrees at kickoff to around 87 by the fourth quarter. Alabama will host Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from 88 degrees at kickoff to near 80 degrees by the end of the game.

UAB is on the road, taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from about 87 degrees at kickoff to near 81 by the final whistle. Jacksonville State is also on the road Saturday, taking on Florida State in Tallahassee (7 p.m. CT kickoff). A brief shower is possible during the first half; otherwise the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures hovering between 78 and 82 degrees during the game.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry remains a major hurricane in the central Atlantic with winds of 120 mph. It will recurve into the Atlantic well east of the U.S. and east of Bermuda over the next few days. Large swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas through midweek. Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast Wednesday. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern coast late this week.

This feature won’t affect most of Alabama, but it could bring increased shower coverage to the central Gulf Coast Wednesday through Thursday.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: A lightning bolt struck a group of football players at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. The lightning killed two people and injured 22 others. All 38 players and four coaches were knocked off their feet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.