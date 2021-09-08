Alabama-based Protective Life unveils new logo, brand identity

Protective is expected to begin installing its new logo at its corporate headquarters in Birmingham as soon as today. (contributed)

Birmingham-based Protective Life Corporation has unveiled a new logo and brand identity, centered on the 114-year-old company’s commitment to “putting people first, delivering on promises and striving to do more for its customers, business partners, employees and communities,” officials announced Wednesday.

The new brand also plays off the company’s name, amplifying the company’s purpose and its employees as “protectors.”

We Are Protectors from Protective Life on Vimeo.

“At our core, there is a protector in each of us. At Protective, we have always believed in helping more people achieve a level of protection that makes a real impact on their lives,” Rich Bielen, Protective president and chief executive officer, said Wednesday.

“We’ve been putting people first for more than a century – that will never change. The Protective brand needed to evolve to capitalize on our strengths, amplify who we are today and inspire our future. Our branding positions us as protectors and reflects our unwavering commitment to stand by your side,” Bielen said.

Company leaders said in a news release that the new logo, which features two human figures connected, and the revised branding “better express and differentiate the Protective brand story, showcasing its commitment to being by each customer’s side.”

“Protective’s new brand will drive further growth by helping us better connect with employees, customers, partners and the community through a people-centric lens,” Bielen said. “Protective has embraced change and thrived through many challenges during its history. Over the past year, we have demonstrated our protective spirit through adaptability, resilience and ingenuity, and we have come together like never before. We knew this was the right time to build on our strengths in a way that would accelerate our momentum for the next 100 years and ultimately empower more people to become protectors.”

Over the past three years, Protective has posted 41% customer growth and a 48% revenue increase, the company said, attributing the results to Protective’s “solid financial foundation, innovative workforce strategy, solution-driven customer approach and community investment.” A wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., Protective has grown to over $127 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. The company has more than 3,600 employees.

Protective said Wednesday it accelerated its virtual workforce plans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, quickly shifting teams and resources and adopting new technologies to meet customer needs and to process increased claims. “This rapid growth and evolution presented the need to craft a brand that would further accelerate momentum,” the company said in its news release.

The company said it partnered with the consulting group Lippincott “to reimagine Protective’s identity.”

“Through engaging with employees, customers and partners, Protective found its values, heart and integrity deeply resonated with its audiences. Protective leveraged these insights in developing the new brand to amplify its purpose, build on core values and clarify the signature ways the company delivers on its promises as protectors,” its news release said.

Last month, Protective announced a collaboration with Alabama Power to invest in renewable energy for its Birmingham headquarters through Alabama Power’s Renewable Energy Credit program.

“At Protective, we are committed to investing for the future,” Scott Adams, Protective’s executive vice president, Corporate Responsibility, Strategy and Innovation, said in the announcement. “We are fortunate to have an innovative company like Alabama Power in our backyard, enabling us to power our headquarters with 100% renewable energy. As two of Alabama’s largest employers, we have a responsibility to help build a sustainable future.”

Over the next year, Protective said it will introduce an “updated visual identity that’s distinctly Protective.” It said the new logo will be displayed on the company’s core site offices in Birmingham, Cincinnati and St. Louis, and on Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham.

For more information about Protective, please visit www.protective.com.