James Spann: Refreshing airmass arriving in Alabama Thursday

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon, otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s … very close to seasonal averages for the 8th of September. Showers will end tonight as a strong push of dry air rolls into Alabama.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply tomorrow with lower humidity and a fresh north breeze … the high will be in the 81-84 degree range. Tomorrow night will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the 50s by early Friday morning. Sunny weather continues Friday and over the weekend; the high Friday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will mention a small risk of a shower Monday as moisture begins to return, otherwise the sky will be mostly sunny with a high between 87 and 90 degrees. Then, Tuesday through Friday look for partly sunny days with the daily opportunity for “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s … See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect perfect weather for the high school games across the state Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the upper 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Alabama State at Jordan-hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff) … look for a sunny sky during the game with temperatures rising from near 84 degrees at kickoff to around 87 by the fourth quarter. Alabama will host Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff) … the sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from 88 degrees at kickoff to near 80 degrees by the end of the game.

UAB is on the road; they will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens (2:30 p.m. kickoff) … the sky will be sunny; about 87 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 81 by the final whistle. And, Jacksonville State is also on the road Saturday night; they take on Florida State in Tallahassee (7 p.m. kickoff). A shower is possible during the first half, otherwise the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures hovering in the 78-82 degree range during the game.

TROPICS: Looks like a tropical depression is forming in the Gulf of Mexico … one way or another the main impact is simply rain across the Florida Panhandle … it will end late tonight, and the system moves into the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon. The weather looks great along the central Gulf Coast tomorrow through the weekend with only isolated showers.

And, in the Atlantic, Hurricane Larry has winds of 110 mph, and is 425 miles southeast of Bermuda. It will be close enough to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda tomorrow, but it will recurve into the Atlantic well east of the U.S. Large swells from the hurricane are arriving on the U.S. Coast this afternoon.

The MDR (Main Development Region) of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1900: A Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Galveston, Texas; it killed between 6,000 and 12,000 individuals, making it the deadliest U.S. Atlantic hurricane on record. The highest point in the city of Galveston was less than nine feet above sea level. The hurricane brought a storm surge of over 15 feet, which overwhelmed the entire island.

