Bevill State HVAC Fast Track Program accepting applications for spring class

Applications are being accepted for the spring 2022 class of the HVAC Fast Track Program at Bevill State Community College.

The program is an innovative partnership between Alabama Power and Bevill State to help address an emerging workforce need in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) field.

The HVACR Workforce Foundation cites a shortage in the U.S. of more than 170,000 technicians skilled at installing, servicing and repairing HVACR systems.

Through the program, students receive training in a state-of-the-art facility in Jasper and learn diagnostic techniques, use of testing equipment and principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics related to repair. Students who complete the program earn Bevill State and EPA Section 608 Refrigerant certifications, preparing them to take the State of Alabama HVACR Contractors Exam.

The spring 2022 class runs 11 weeks next January through April, with students attending class Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bevill State’s campus.

Enrollment is open to high school graduates or people age 18 and older earning GED diplomas. Scholarships are available but the program has limited seating.

Click here to learn more or contact Wendy Jenkins at 1-800-648-3271, ext. 5713, or wendy.jenkins@bscc.edu.