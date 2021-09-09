Can’t Miss Alabama offers top-notch festivals, exhibits and other end-of-summer events

Tributes to Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper and Whitney Houston will wow audiences at OWA’s Legends in Concert in Foley beginning Sept. 14. (contributed)

Weekends in Alabama are full of excitement and surprises.

Legends in Concert at OWA

Celebrate some of music’s most famous and influential women beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14 with Legends in Concert at OWA in Foley. Performances will pay homage to Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper with high-energy dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets and a full array of special effects. These performances will give audiences a chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of true music legends live on one stage. All singing is 100% live. Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinee performances on Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at visitowa.com/tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. For additional information on show schedules and tickets, go to visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com or follow along on Twitter @LegendsOWA, Facebook @LegendsInConcertOWA and Instagram @legendsinconcertowa.

‘Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote’

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) in Montgomery is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. ADAH will feature an exhibit of artifacts telling the story of those who fought for women’s suffrage, and divisions and racism that tainted the mission. The exhibit will include the struggle for the right to vote for Blacks by showcasing the shoes of Betty Anderson, who at age 15 walked in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march. Gov. Kay Ivey’s red coat, from her inauguration, is featured next to the coat of Lurleen Wallace, who in 1967 became the first female governor of Alabama. “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote” is free and open to the public through May 2022. For more information, visit archives.alabama.gov or call 334-353-3312. To learn more about the commemoration of the centennial of women’s suffrage in Alabama, visit alabamawomen100.org. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all visitors to the ADAH are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain an appropriate social distance from those not in their household.

Fountain Heights Cleanup Day

Join the Magic City Blight Busters for a day to clean up Birmingham’s Fountain Heights neighborhood Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at the Fountain Heights Recreation Center. Spread the word to work groups, Sunday school classes, sororities, fraternities, sports teams and neighbors. To learn more, call 205-381-3281 or 205-515-0544. The venue is at 1101 15th Ave. N.

Alabama Women in Jazz and Blues Festival

Pull out your lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing evening at the eighth annual Women in Jazz Festival Friday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The jazz festival will feature female musicians from around the region, including Yuressa Shonta, Hope Clayburn and JaVonne Jones featuring The Moore Twins. Proceeds will support music programs for Huntsville Housing students and Women in Jazz musicians. Register for performances here. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is appreciated. Parking is $5. Masks are required. To learn more, visit valleyartsandentertainment.org or follow the festival on Facebook. For more information, call 256-262-7911 or email valleyartsent@gmail.com. The venue is at 6156 Pulaski Pike NW in Huntsville.

Birmingham Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Rocket City Trash Pandas through Sunday, Sept. 12 at Regions Field in Birmingham. Follow this link to stay updated on promotions and giveaways. Tickets are available online.

Foothills Festival

Jasper’s Foothills Festival is a community event filled with live music, good food and a variety of vendors. The family-friendly festival takes place in the Courthouse Square Friday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Friday, the performing artists are Aubrie Sellers, Charlie Worsham and The Steel Woods. On Saturday, artists are Alcus Hudson, Myles Kennedy and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Admission is free. Alcohol, coolers, bicycles, scooters and personal motorized vehicles (except wheelchairs) are prohibited. For more information, visit foothillsjasper.com.

Weekend Concerts

Live performances include:

Parker McCollum will perform Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. Purchase tickets here.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Purchase tickets here.

Keith Sweat will perform Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Purchase tickets here.

For upcoming shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

Montevallo Tinglewood Festival

Celebrate the art of woodworking at the annual Tinglewood Festival, an all-woodworking art festival with a live chainsaw wood-carving exhibition, woodworking artist vendors, Tim Tingle’s whittling contest, an auction and a wooden boat race Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will find everything from knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry and toys to handcrafted furniture, birdhouses and ornaments. There will be a classic car show, children’s activities, ax throwing, live music, drawings, door prizes and food vendors on site. Admission is free. The venue is Montevallo’s Orr Park. Registration opens at 9 a.m. for the car show. For more information, visit tinglewoodfestival.com or the Tinglewood Festival Facebook Page.