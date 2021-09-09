People of Alabama: Bay Hollis of Prattville

Bay Hollis wants to be a ballerina and a cheerleader. (Amber Sutton / People of Alabama)

What do you want to be when you grow up?

“I want to be a ballerina and a cheerleader. I love to dance.” – Bay Hollis, 4, of Prattville.

Hollis said when she isn’t dancing with her friends at ballet and cheerleading practice, some of her favorite things to do are coloring, painting and making art.

