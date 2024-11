Alabama Power energy savings video series: Lighting and appliance usage

Using LED and other energy efficient lighting is a simple way to save on energy costs. (Getty Images)

Little things can make a big difference when it comes to saving money on your energy bill. Alabama Power is offering a series of videos showing ways to make your home more energy efficient.

Today’s video shares ways to improve lighting and make better use of existing appliances. You can subscribe to all of Alabama Power’s videos at YouTube.