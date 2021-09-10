Alabama Power’s Morgan makes first-ever “Black Women Give Back” list

The Alabama Power Foundation's Marsha Morgan is among the inaugural "Black Women Give Back" list by Women's Philanthropy Institute. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

Marsha Morgan, project manager with the Alabama Power Foundation, is among 10 people selected from across the nation for the inaugural “Black Women Give Back” list.

The recognition was created by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, part of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, in partnership with the WISE Fund (Women Invested to Save Earth). The list honors “10 outstanding Black women philanthropists from diverse backgrounds who use their time, talent, treasure, testimony and ties to make the world a better place,” according to a news release announcing the award.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Morgan, who, among her other responsibilities, oversees the Alabama Power Service Organization – made up of Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Southern Company Services and Southern Linc employees in Alabama who donate their time and resources to support multiple nonprofits across the state.

“Helping others, especially those who may be vulnerable in our communities, is close to my heart,” Morgan said. “To be among the women chosen for this list was far beyond my expectations, but it certainly inspires me to continue to find ways to support others, however I can.”

The 10 honorees were chosen from more than 150 submissions by a selection panel representing a diverse collection of professions and perspectives. The panel included journalist and speaker A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of pioneering Black businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker; Jocelyn Harmon, co-founder and editor in chief of #BlackHer; and Yolanda F. Johnson, founder of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy and YFJ Consulting.

Morgan has been involved in collective giving efforts for nearly 20 years, with a focus on helping broaden the scope and diversity of people involved in charitable works. She is an active member of the Birmingham Change Fund (BCF), a giving circle of Black professionals sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. The BCF focuses its giving on supporting education and has provided more than $60,000 in grants since its inception. The BCF is affiliated with the Community Investment Network, a national nonprofit based in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is comprised of nearly 20 giving circles around the country. Morgan is the immediate past chair of the Community Investment Network board of directors.

“This is a tremendous honor and distinction, and certainly well-deserved,” said Tequila Smith, president of the Alabama Power Foundation and vice president of Charitable Giving for Alabama Power. “We are blessed to have Marsha as a member of the Alabama Power Foundation team as we all work to elevate the people and communities in our state.”

Marsha Morgan is among the honorees on the inaugural “Black Women Give Back” list from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marsha Morgan speaks at the 2016 Community Investment Conference in Atlanta. (contributed) Marsha Morgan is among the honorees on the inaugural “Black Women Give Back” list from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute. (contributed) Marsha Morgan, left, at the 2016 Community Investment Conference in Atlanta. (contributed)

The other nine women on the first-ever Black Women Give Back list are:

