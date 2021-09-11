Recipe: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

When you’re craving a moist, fudgy, chocolatey chocolate chip muffin, I’ve got you covered. These Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins are all that and whole lot more.

Now, the reality of this is that these are more like a chocolate cupcake, but we’re calling them muffins so we can justify eating them for breakfast. But they’re amazingly delicious, regardless of the time of day.

I put this recipe together because Jack is a huge fan of the Krusteaz Double Chocolate Chip Muffins (they’re heavenly), but we can no longer find the mix in our area.

And while they aren’t exactly the same, he says they’re pretty close. And I’ll take that.

Let’s talk about them:

The muffin method

The method by which we make these is called the muffin method. Genius, right? But, seriously, it’s when we manually stir together wet and dry ingredients until they’re just combined. Mixing wet ingredients into flour creates gluten. Gluten is the stuff that makes pizza dough and baguettes chewy. And we want our muffins to be light and fluffy, not chewy, so we minimize the mixing to minimize the gluten formation.

While a mixer is normally our friend, that’s not really the case with muffins. A mixer can quickly cause you to overmix, so a big wooden spoon or spatula is best. And you’ll want to stir until everything is just combined – but not much more. It’s totally OK if things are a little lumpy.

Give me all the fat

For this recipe, I recommend using full-fat sour cream and whole milk, along with vegetable oil. You really need it all in there to make these taste their best. I mean, they’re chocolate chip muffins, not diet food.

Can you use light sour cream? Yes. Can you use 2% milk? Yes. But they just won’t taste the same.

When it comes to the oil, I recommend vegetable oil. You can use olive oil, canola oil or even a liquid coconut oil, but I find plain ol’ vegetable oil to be the best in terms of flavor.

What about storing leftovers?

We like them warm, so what we don’t eat the day they’re made, we store in an airtight container on the counter for a few days and just zap the leftovers for about 10 seconds in the microwave to reheat them.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

Prep time:12 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup whole milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, salt and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, sour cream, milk, vegetable oil and vanilla extract until well combined and smooth. Add the chocolate chips and the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Do not overmix. Divide the batter evenly between the cupcake liners , filling them nearly full. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffin comes out mainly clean with a few fudgy crumbs. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Notes

For this recipe, I recommend using whole milk and full-fat sour cream.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”