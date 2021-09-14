James Spann: Alabama gets wet at times through the weekend

WET PATTERN DEVELOPING: A number of showers are in progress across Alabama this afternoon; they are moving slowly northward and producing moderate to heavy rain in spots. Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures mostly between 78 and 83 degrees. We will maintain the chance of showers statewide tonight.

Wednesday will be fairly wet as the remnant circulation of Nicholas slowly dissipates over Louisiana; the sky will be cloudy with periods of rain and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. Temperatures will hold in the 70s all day because of clouds and rain.

The Storm Prediction Center continues a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday over the southwest corner of Alabama, where a brief tornado or waterspout will be possible. There is no risk of severe storms for any other part of the state.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Although Nicholas will dissipate by Thursday morning, a deep layer of tropical moisture will linger over Alabama through the weekend. This means each day will be mostly cloudy, and we will deal with occasional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms — not a total washout on any given day, but be ready for rain at times if you have something planned outdoors. The chance of rain each day will be 50-70%, and temperatures will remain below average due to the cloud cover. The highs Thursday and Friday will be between 77 and 80 degrees, followed by low 80s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The moist air will linger, so there will be a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms daily through the week; highs will be in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas will likely be downgraded to a depression by the time you read this; it will dissipate over Louisiana by Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, Invest 96L is east of the Bahamas and has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. It will move parallel to the U.S. East Coast and will turn northeast out to sea by the weekend. The threat of landfall is very low.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Invest 95L has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next two days; the name will be Odette. It will move west/northwest over the next few days. There is a pretty good chance this one recurves into the Atlantic east of the U.S., but it’s still too early to know for sure. We will keep an eye on it.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Here is an early look at some college football weather forecasts for Saturday. Keep in mind this could change as we get closer to the weekend.

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff): It will be a warm, humid day in Gainesville. The sun will be out at times, but there is a pretty decent chance of a few passing showers or thunderstorms during the game (take the rain gear). Temperatures will fall from near 87 at kickoff into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

AUBURN AT PENN STATE (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): A passing shower can’t be ruled out during the game in State College (especially the first half); otherwise it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

UAB AT NORTH TEXAS (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): The sky will be clear in Denton, Texas, Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall from around 90 degrees at kickoff to near 80 by the fourth quarter.

NORTH ALABAMA AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (6 p.m. kickoff): It will be a warm, humid Saturday night; a shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTHERN MISS (6 p.m. kickoff): A few showers are likely during the first half of the game; otherwise it will be a warm, humid night in Hattiesburg, with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: Hurricane Ike became extratropical. The St. Louis metropolitan area experienced hurricane conditions, with Ike’s remnants inflicting severe damage to homes. Several areas in Illinois and Indiana, already flooded by the frontal boundary to the north, saw significant additional rainfall. A state of emergency was declared for Cook County due to flooding of the Des Plaines River. Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported east of the center across parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with significant wind damage including structural damage to buildings and trees.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Florence made landfall in the United States just south of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane. Winds associated with the tropical cyclone were strong enough to uproot trees and power lines, causing extensive power outages across the Carolinas.

