Phone scammers at it again in Alabama

Scammers are at it again, calling Alabama Power customers and falsely demanding immediate payment of an overdue electric bill and threatening that service will be cut – something Alabama Power never does.

In the latest variation of this old scam, the bogus caller asks for a customer’s bank or credit card information and warns that service will be disconnected if payment is not received within 30 or 45 minutes.

“We want our customers to know that we will never demand an immediate payment on the phone. If somebody says they need an immediate payment, they are not from Alabama Power,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Service Center director.

In a variation of the scheme, scammers will sometimes contact customers who recently made a payment on their Alabama Power account and falsely claim the payment did not go through and they need to repay it immediately. The call may even look like it is coming from an Alabama Power office when it’s not.

“We strongly encourage our customers: If they receive this kind of demand, or if they’re just not sure whether a call is a scam, they should immediately hang up and contact our Customer Service Center,” Summerville said.

Alabama Power customers can reach a Customer Service agent weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244. Customers can also check the status of their account anytime at the same number via the company’s automated voice system, or online at www.AlabamaPower.com.

To be clear, Alabama Power:

Will never call and demand an immediate payment.

Will never call and request bank or credit card information.

Will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

Alabama Power is focused on serving customers and protecting them from fraud and any unscrupulous activity related to their accounts. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in scam attempts.

Customers who have any question about their Alabama Power account should not hesitate to call Customer Service at 1-800-245-2244 or go online at www.AlabamaPower.com. To learn more about scams and for other information related to Alabama Power and COVID-19, go to www.AlabamaPower.com and search for “scam.”