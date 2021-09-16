Football preview: Alabama takes on Gators in The Swamp, Auburn has a catfight at Penn State, UAB heads to North Texas
It’s been 10 years since Alabama visited The Swamp. That meeting of Top 10 teams ended with the then-No. 3 Crimson Tide getting the best of then-No. 12 Florida 38-10.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS, top-ranked Alabama (2-0) visits the No. 11 Gators (2-0), aiming to extend Alabama’s win streak in this matchup to eight. Florida won twice in a row before Alabama won the next seven.
This game will be the first true road test for Tide quarterback Bryce Young. He began the year with the defending national champs mauling then-No. 14 Miami in Atlanta and mangling overmatched Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“He’s just got to play with poise, and that’s one thing that Bryce has done in both games,” coach Nick Saban said. “He’s been able to keep his poise. He’s able to stay focused on doing things that we need to do.
“But I think it’s the entire offense that has to be able to keep their poise in these situations,” he continued. “Whether it’s a silent snap count or whatever we have to do to be able to operate, I think we have to do it as a unit. I think it starts with the quarterback, but he has shown really good poise so far this year.”
Across the field, Florida coach Dan Mullen plans to use both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at QB against the Tide.
No. 22 Auburn (2-0) heads to Happy Valley to face No. 10 Penn State (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. The Tigers and Nittany Lions each have won a bowl game against the other, but this is the first meeting of the two in the regular season.
Auburn has displayed an impressive offense, albeit against woeful Akron and FCS Alabama State. Both of those contests were in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"The focus is travel and doing something that we haven't done at this point," Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said. "We haven't traveled together yet. We haven't been on the road. The environment, I think we understand we've got to prepare ourselves for that."
UAB, coming off a 56-7 loss to No. 2 Georgia, continues its season-opening road trip with a 6:30 p.m. Saturday game at North Texas. Each team is 1-1.
The Mean Green features a high-octane offense that has Bill Clark’s team going through special preparations to defend against.
“One of the things we do is – and we’ve been doing it for years – is we’ll (have) two huddles going at us a lot of times, just as fast as we can go,” Clark said. “That’s really the only way you can simulate them in practice. You’ve got those two huddles coming at you and your guys are just, they’re waiting for it.
“But it’s tough. I don’t care how much you do it, they move fast and they’re going to spread you horizontally,” the coach continued. “That really opens up running lanes and then you’ve got to have a quarterback that can make that throw, and they do. They’ve got a transfer from North Carolina (sophomore Jace Ruder) with a big arm and he can run.”
UAB has won the past two meetings against the Mean Green and leads the overall series 4-1.
In other action:
North Alabama at Jacksonville State: A week after falling 31-0 to UAB, the Gamecocks shocked Florida State 20-17 on a walk-off, 59-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper to Damond Philyaw-Johnson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. JSU rose from No. 16 to No. 10 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and from No. 17 to No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Now JSU (1-1) must come down to earth, hosting the rival Lions (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Miles at Morehouse: The Golden Bears took a step up in their first two games, taking on FCS opponents from the Southwest Athletic Conference. They emerged from those ventures with an 0-2 record. They open Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action at 1 p.m. Central on Saturday. Morehouse is 0-2.
Edward Waters at Tuskegee: The Golden Tigers (0-2) have been tarnished through two weeks, giving up at least 30 points in each game. The visiting Tigers (0-1) are coming off a 44-3 loss to Benedict College.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman (Thursday): The defending champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference were off last week after edging South Carolina State 42-41. At 6:30 tonight, the Bulldogs visit one of the new members of their league. Bethune-Cookman is 0-2.
North American at West Alabama (Thursday): The Tiger offense has been firing on all cylinders, with 48 points against Morehouse and 33 against Tuskegee. Kickoff is at 6 Thursday evening. West Alabama is 2-0. North American is 2-1.
Troy at Southern Miss: The Trojans (1-1) hit the road for the first time this fall as they visit Hattiesburg at 6 p.m. Saturday. Southern Miss is 1-1.
Alcorn State at South Alabama: The Jaguars (2-0) welcome the Braves at 7 p.m. Saturday for Parents Weekend and Extra Yard for Teachers Day. Alcorn (1-1) sat out the 2021 spring season.
Samford at Western Carolina: The Bulldogs (1-1) open their SoCon schedule at 1:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. Western Carolina is 0-2.
Birmingham-Southern at Arkansas Baptist: The Panthers thumped in-state Division III rival Huntingdon 48-9 for their third straight win in their Wesley Cup series. BSC (2-0) leaves Alabama for the first time this season, kicking off in Little Rock, Arkansas, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Arkansas Baptist is 0-2.
Idle this week: Alabama State and Huntingdon.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Thompson (4-0) remains No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The Warriors host No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) Friday night.
Thompson will host 7A Region 3 opponent Hewitt-Trussville this coming Friday night.
🏈 Thompson vs Hewitt-Trussville
📍Thompson High School
🗓 Sept. 17, 2021 7 p.m.
Class 6A: No. 3 Pinson Valley (3-1) visits 2020 state runner-up Pleasant Grove (2-1) on Friday.
Class 5A: Corner opened its season with a loss before winning its next two. Now the Yellow Jackets host No. 6 Alexandria (3-0) on Friday.
Class 4A: No. 3 Vigor (4-0) hosts Mobile Christian (2-1) on Friday.
Class 3A: No. 9 Bayside Academy (3-1) welcomes T.R. Miller (3-1) on Friday.
Class 2A: St. Luke’s followed an opening loss with back-to-back shutout victories. Friday, No. 4 Clarke County (2-1) comes calling.
Class 1A: No. 6 Loachapoka (2-0) hosts No. 4 Maplesville (5-0).
AISA: Friday, Macon-East (2-2) travels to Lee-Scott (1-2).