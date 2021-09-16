Make your weekend count at Vulcan’s walking tour, a state fair and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Family entertainment brings out the best in you.

Tickets for tailgating Magic City Classic

Birmingham is gearing up for its 80th annual Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and Alabama State University Hornets will face off Saturday, Oct. 30 at Legion Field. Tickets for tailgating spots are available online. Applicants are limited to two slots per transaction. Each space will cost $140, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person tailgating sales will take place Monday, Oct. 25. In addition to tailgating, this year’s game will have a parade, halftime show and a full week of events leading up to the game.

Retail Popup Shop in Woodlawn

Rev Birmingham presents its Retail Pop-up Shop in downtown Woodlawn featuring 12 street market vendors on First Avenue South. The marketplace will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 3. The monthlong retail pop-up shops will sell local coffee, fresh juice, from-scratch snacks, handmade gifts and home goods for a limited time in SocialVenture’s storefront. Yoga classes are included Sundays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for all skill levels. The yoga classes are free, but donations are welcomed. The event is a predominantly woman-led pop-up. Click here and scroll down for the list of vendors. Follow Woodlawn Street Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the pop-up, vendors and programming, as well as upcoming street markets. See more information about the market at woodlawnstreetmarket.com. For questions, email woodlawnstreetmarket@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Vulcan Trail tour

Learn about the history of local mining and iron-making companies while taking in beautiful views on what was once the bed of Birmingham’s Mineral Railroad, The Kiwanis Vulcan Trail. It was recently updated by the Freshwater Land Trust and serves as the center of the Red Rock Trail System. Walking tours are set for Sunday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 17. Registration is $25 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $40 for nonmembers. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

Vulcan Park and Museum is offering tours of the beautiful Kiwanis Vulcan Trail Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters exhibit

The “Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters” exhibit is on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA) in Decatur through Thursday, Oct. 28. The exhibit will feature 20 paintings each by Alabama artists Daniel White and Tony Sturgis. Sturgis will exhibit new works from the past year and White will exhibit work culled from the past few years. White’s work in “Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters” focuses on the abstracted portrait. Often these paintings can serve as studies for larger paintings, but the intimacy of the facial expression and the abstraction it offers within that framework is intentionally paired with Sturgis’ larger, often monumental works, to create a dynamic conversation for the viewer about painting abstraction. While different in approach and styles, the intersection of patterns, color and line bring Sturgis’ and White’s work together for this show. White lives in Northport and Sturgis in Tuscaloosa. A reception and artist talk will be at the ACA Thursday, Sept.16 at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will also be on display during Decatur’s annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 16-17.The ACA will be open during the festival with special weekend hours.

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q Tour and Demo

Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger-licking time when you visit the legendary pit master and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and Southern barbecue. Take your barbecue skills to the next level after attending the Saturday, Sept. 18 event. Van Sykes, a second-generation owner of the Bessemer family-owned restaurant, has worked in the iconic barbecue house all his life. His parents, Bob and Maxine, founded the restaurant in 1957. Van Sykes possesses a gift for storytelling and sharing barbecue tales. Guests will taste their way through the Bob Sykes barbecue menu items and learn how they have stood the test of time. The private tour is a journey through what goes into creating Southern barbecue from the pit to the plate. The $60 ticket includes three rounds of entertaining barbecue tips, history and delicious bites. To purchase tickets, visit Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q or purchase online. For more details, call 205-426-1400.

Weekend concerts

Live performances include:

Chris Stapleton will perform Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Purchase tickets here.

Little River Band will perform Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Mark Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville. Purchase tickets here.

Chris Stapleton will perform Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Purchase tickets here.

The Dead South will perform Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. Purchase tickets here.

Alabama State Fair

Join the countdown for exciting carnival rides and other family fun Sept. 17-26. There will be a Hollywood Circus, Banana Derby, White Tiger display, Aquatic Acrobatics, Lady Houdini, Rhinestone Roper, Motorcycle Stunt Show, Comedy Hypnotist, Bohm’s Magic Show, kiddie rides, petting zoo and food. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Follow this link for ticket information. The event is at the Birmingham Race Course Casino.[vimeo 604934065 w=640 h=360]

All ages will be entertained with family-friendly fun at the Alabama State Fair.

The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows, food and more through Sept. 24.

The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows, food and more from March 29-April 7. (contributed) The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows, food and more from March 29-April 7. (contributed) The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows and food through Sept. 22. (contributed) The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows, food and more through Sept. 23. (contributed)

Beach Boys concert

Tickets are on sale for The Beach Boys concert. The performance will be Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind and Fire concert

Tickets are on sale for the Earth, Wind and Fire concert. The performance will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.