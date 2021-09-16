People of Alabama: Shan Lacey of Birmingham

What is something you’ve always wanted to do but never have?

“Take my mom to London. That’s where she wants to go. She wants to go overseas. If I had the opportunity and the money, that’s where I’d take her. I’d sightsee and just thank God that my dream had come true.” – Shan Lacey of Birmingham.

Lacey says her mom is one of her biggest inspirations.

“I struggled with addiction since I was in the 11th grade. I’m fine. I’m in my right state of mind. I’m just trying to live day by day to better myself. I overcame it. I have kids and I wanted my kids to see me living a good life for myself. I’ve been clean about nine years. It was hard. The reason of my addiction: I was molested. Everybody’s got what they’ve been through in life. Somebody has had it worse than what I’ve been through. What inspires me is waking up and seeing another day and my mom. She has been there for me through thick and thin. Through everything, she’s been right there.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.