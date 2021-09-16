World’s longest annual paddle race kicks off Saturday in Alabama

Nearly 20 of the most fierce paddlers in the world will converge on Alabama on Saturday for a statewide race that tests the will of even the most extreme athletes.

Racers face whitewater, battle tidewater currents and hike around a dozen dams in this 650-mile, adventure-style paddle race called the Great Alabama 650. It kicks off in northeast Alabama on Sept 18, and spectators can cheer for racers on riverbanks in Gadsden, Pell City, Wetumpka, Montgomery, Selma, Fairhope and other locales.

The racecourse is the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, a more than 6,000-mile mapped system. The 650-mile core section of the river trail extends from the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in northeast Alabama through alligator country to the Gulf of Mexico.

RELATED: Alabama’s trail systems good for economy and quality of life

Racers will have up to 10 days to finish the race and vie for first place in one of three divisions: male solo, female solo and two-person team. Participants will be allowed to use kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards interchangeably throughout the event.

Spectators can follow the event virtually at AL650.com, where race organizers will post a live map that will report up-to-the-minute updates on each craft’s whereabouts. The map will be augmented with Facebook and Instagram posts from the field, which spectators can find by following official race accounts or by using the hashtag #AL650. The race is sponsored by Alabama Power, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alabama Scenic River Trail, Cahaba Brewing Co. and Dufourfun RV Rentals.