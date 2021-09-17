James Spann: Occasional showers likely in Alabama through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: Showers and a few thunderstorms are relatively widespread over the western half of the state this afternoon, but scattered showers are increasing over the eastern counties as well at mid-afternoon. Showers are moving northward, and some are producing heavy rain. Away from the rain the sky is generally cloudy with temperatures mostly between 78 and 82 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday evening for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties in southwest Alabama.

The weather won’t change much over the weekend. The sky will remain mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers and a thunderstorm or two. This won’t be a washout, but expect off-and-on rain both days with highs between 78 and 81 degrees. There will be no risk of severe storms, and no flooding over the northern two-thirds of the state.

NEXT WEEK: A moist air mass stays in place Monday and Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both days, but a nice surge of dry air rolls into the state during the day Wednesday with lowering humidity levels. Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine in full supply with cool nights; cooler pockets across north Alabama will likely drop into the 40s early Friday morning (Sept. 24) for the first time this season.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Showers are very possible, so take the rain gear (but it won’t rain at every stadium). Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s during the games.

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff): It will be a warm, humid day in Gainesville Saturday. A few passing showers and thunderstorms are likely during the game (take the rain gear). Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

AUBURN AT PENN STATE (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): A passing shower can’t be ruled out during the game in State College (especially the first quarter); otherwise it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

UAB AT NORTH TEXAS (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): The sky will be clear in Denton, Texas, Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall from around 90 degrees at kickoff to near 80 by the fourth quarter.

NORTH ALABAMA AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (6 p.m. kickoff): It will be a warm, humid Saturday night; a shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall from near 79 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTHERN MISS (6 p.m. kickoff): A few showers are likely during the first half of the game; otherwise it will be a warm, humid night in Hattiesburg, with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave off the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. has a high chance of development this weekend, but it will move northeast away from land over the next few days. Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic also has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next few days; it will pass north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico early next week but is forecast to turn out to sea before reaching the U.S. A third wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development as it moves northward over open water.

There are no systems threatening the central Gulf Coast through next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Hurricane Hugo hit the Virgin Islands, producing wind gusts to 97 mph at Saint Croix. Hugo passed directly over the island of Saint Croix, causing complete devastation and essentially cutting off the island from communications. A storm surge of 5 to 7 feet occurred. The only rain gauge left operating, at Caneel Bay, indicated 9.4 inches in 24 hours. Hurricane Hugo claimed the lives of three people at Saint Croix and caused more than $500 million damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: The remnants of Hurricane Ivan submerged Pittsburgh in 5.95 inches of rain in one day. That is the most rainfall Pittsburgh has seen in a 24-hour period since records began in 1876.

