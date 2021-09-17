James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times through early next week

James Spann forecasts wet weather for Alabama through the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

OCEAN OF HUMIDITY: A very moist air mass that was pulled into the state earlier this week by Tropical Storm Nicholas will hang around through the weekend, meaning a good chance of some rain at times through Sunday. A rumble of thunder is possible in spots, but there is no risk of severe storms. The heaviest rain will be near the coast; a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties in southwest Alabama.

Of course, there will be some good breaks in the rain, and you might see the sun peek out at times. The weekend won’t be a washout, but if you have something planned outside some rain is likely occasionally; keep an eye on radar trends. Temperatures will remain below average for mid-September, with highs mostly between 77 and 81 degrees through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The sky will be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers and storms. Global model data suggests a nice push of dry air will roll into the state Wednesday, with lower humidity and cooler nights expected over the latter half of the week. Lows will drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings.

TROPICS: A disturbance just off the North Carolina coast has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, but it is moving northeast, away from the U.S. Another wave in the central Atlantic also has a high chance of development over the weekend, but it will gain latitude early next week and will recurve into the Atlantic well east of the U.S.

A third wave has come off the coast of Africa, but it has a low chance of development and will likely remain far east of North America. We see no tropical systems affecting the central Gulf Coast through next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Showers are very possible, so take the rain gear (but it won’t rain at every stadium). Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s during the games.

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff): It will be a warm, humid day in Gainesville Saturday. A few passing showers and thunderstorms are likely during the game (take the rain gear). Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

AUBURN AT PENN STATE (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): A passing shower can’t be ruled out during the game in State College (especially the first half); otherwise it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

UAB AT NORTH TEXAS (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff): The sky will be clear in Denton, Texas, Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall from around 90 degrees at kickoff to near 80 by the fourth quarter.

NORTH ALABAMA AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (6 p.m. kickoff): It will be a warm, humid Saturday night; a shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall from near 79 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTHERN MISS (6 p.m. kickoff): A few showers are likely during the first half of the game; otherwise it will be a warm, humid night in Hattiesburg, with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Hurricane Hugo hit the Virgin Islands, producing wind gusts to 97 mph at Saint Croix. Hugo passed directly over the island of Saint Croix, causing complete devastation and essentially cutting off the island from communications. A storm surge of 5 to 7 feet occurred. The only rain gauge left operating, at Caneel Bay, indicated 9.4 inches in 24 hours. Hurricane Hugo claimed the lives of three people at Saint Croix and caused more than $500 million damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: The remnants of Hurricane Ivan submerged Pittsburgh in 5.95 inches of rain in one day. That is the most rainfall Pittsburgh has seen in a 24-hour period since records began in 1876.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.