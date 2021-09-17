Pirates Cove Cheeseburgers and Bushwackers among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Fresh seafood is usually the go-to when visiting Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, and the growth in the number of fine dining options in recent years adds to those options.

But sometimes you just want a good cheeseburger and a beach drink in a fun hangout with live music and folks coming in on boats.

That’s Pirates Cove, which is a self-proclaimed “hole in the water” on Arnica Bay that has been serving up good food, cold drinks and barrels of fun for more than eight decades.

You won’t find seafood on the menu. Instead, Pirates Cove focuses on burgers, pizzas, corn dogs, wings and the like. It’s the kind of food that you wash down with a cold beer or a sweet drink like its popular Malibu and Kahlua Bushwacker.

The cheeseburger features 1/3 of a pound of a mix of brisket, short rib and chuck beef. The Pirates Cove Cheeseburgers and Bushwackers pairing is so perfect, it is on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.