Scott Martin: Rain, storms likely for Alabama at times throughout the weekend

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, with some of the activity becoming heavy at times, especially over the northern half of the state. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in north Alabama until 7 p.m. Sunday due to the rainfall rates in heavier storms potentially reaching more than 2 inches per hour. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be likely throughout the day Sunday, with heavy rain possible. Again, some flooding may occur over the northern parts of the state. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: More scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. A cold front will be approaching Alabama that will keep showers and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday. Could we see a few strong storms before the front moves through? It’s hard to say for now, but one or two can’t be ruled out, as we’ll have some instability in place. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

By Wednesday afternoon, the front will have moved through and much drier air moves in behind it. Showers and storms will end by midday and skies will start to clear out after frontal passage. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

It will actually start to feel like fall for the first two full days of the season, Thursday and Friday. Skies will be sunny both days, with much lower humidity and temperatures reaching the lower 70s to the lower 80s on Thursday and the mid 70s to the lower 80s on Friday.

TROPICS: At 4 a.m., Tropical Storm Odette had maximum sustained winds at 45 mph and was moving northeast at 15 mph. She will continue to move away from the U.S. mainland and potentially become a post-tropical low later tonight. Rough surf and rip currents can be expected along the New England and Atlantic Canadian coasts throughout the weekend.

Invest 95L is getting better organized and further development is expected, potentially becoming a tropical depression later today or Sunday. It will approach the northern Leeward Islands Monday and Tuesday, but conditions will become less friendly to the system and further development will be unlikely. Nearly every member of the latest guidance run has it recurving and staying away from the U.S. mainland.

Invest 97L is a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is not moving much at this point. Some development is possible as it will generally move to the northwest and should stay out over the open waters.

