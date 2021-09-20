Hanwha Cimarron kicks off project to open Alabama manufacturing facility

Hanwha Cimarron, which produces carbon fiber-wrapped hydrogen storage tanks, will create 261 jobs at its new factory in Opelika, where it plans to invest $130 million. (Hanwha Cimarron)

Hanwha Cimarron LLC, a maker of carbon fiber-wrapped, high-pressure storage tanks, formally launched a $130 million project to construct a manufacturing plant in Opelika that will employ 261 people.

Hanwha Cimarron last week broke ground on the facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park.

“At Hanwha Cimarron, we’re excited about what the future holds for us,” CEO David Jeon said. “This new facility will continue our company’s growth in the carbon overwrap pressure vessel industry, catering to the needs of aerospace, drone, defense, marine, rail, on-vehicle, gas transport and ground storage solutions.”

Hanwha Cimarron is working with AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, to fill leadership positions for the facility.

General hiring is expected to begin in spring 2022, with an emphasis on job candidates with strong backgrounds in production/manufacturing and experience in machine operations.

“I am thrilled to see Hanwha Cimarron bring this exciting new venture to Alabama and create good-paying jobs for the hard-working citizens of Opelika,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Mayor Gary Fuller applauded the company’s decision to invest in the east Alabama city.

“We’re honored to welcome yet another world-class company to Opelika,” he said.

Growth potential

In December 2020, South Korea-based Hanwha Solutions Corp. acquired Huntsville’s Cimarron Composites as part of a strategic expansion into the hydrogen energy business.

Cimarron, founded in 2008 by a former NASA researcher, produced tanks for rockets. Its products have potential implications for hydrogen-powered automobiles and charging stations.

In August, Hanwha Cimarron signed a $260 million, 10-year contract with Texas-based Sunbelt Services to produce storage tanks for compressed natural gas.

“Hanwha Cimmaron will find the skilled workforce and the support it needs to build a high-performance operation in Opelika,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Working together, I know that we will be able to find all the ingredients that will allow the company’s new manufacturing facility to thrive and grow in the future.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.