People of Alabama: Maurice Scott of Huntsville

“Live the life you think you can. You may say something, you may even hope for something, but what you actually think that you can do, you can actually do. I had this book that my mom gave me when I was in college. It was called “The Magic of Thinking Big.” It asked to give yourself a reason why you can, then a reason why you can’t. Automatically, your mind shifts in whatever direction that you point it in. That is really based on a fundamental belief about something: Do you actually believe it? We lived in abject poverty. I’m one of eight. At times, we were homeless. It seemed like it was prevalent in everything that we did, everything that we were. Overcoming poverty was a life goal. Helping other people find a way out is like putting a ladder in the hole. Most people get out and they are off to the races. The beauty of life to me is when someone is pursuing something that they love. I love it. Every single day.” – Maurice Scott of Huntsville.

Scott is an Alabama A&M graduate who owns Credit 1 USA, a credit repair company. He recently graduated law school, is an investor and one of the stars of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” a reality show on OWN – The Oprah Winfrey Network.

One thing Scott has always wanted to do is take his wife, Kimmi, who also stars in the show, on a honeymoon.

“For one reason or another, we’ve been delaying the honeymoon. It seems there is always something that comes up. I’ve recently set a date for it, bought the tickets, bought the venue. She’s going to be surprised about where we are going and all of that. The best thing about Kimmi is that she is everything that she presents. There is no hidden agenda. Kimmi is an amazing woman. She’s a great mother. She’s a great teammate. More than anything, she cares about others. She shoots you straight, and she wants to help people be better.”

Scott hails from Michigan.

“My favorite thing about Alabama is the people. Coming from the Midwest, a lot of people are busy living their own personal life. Here, people wave to you randomly, they’ll stop you. When you first move here, you’re not going to be used to people telling you their life story. They tell you about their children, their parents. All in all, Southern hospitality is actually still real here.”

