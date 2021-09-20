Shipt launches free memberships for Visa consumer credit cardholders in the U.S.

Shipt, the fast-growing grocery and retail delivery service, announced a deal with Visa on Monday that offers free trial benefits to all Visa consumer credit cardholders. (Contributed)

Shipt, the fast-growing shopping and delivery marketplace founded in Birmingham, on Monday announced an exclusive new benefit with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to provide free Shipt membership for varying periods of time to the millions of Visa consumer credit cardholders in the U.S. who enroll in the benefit.

Now, all U.S. Visa consumer credit cardholders can enroll to get free delivery of groceries and other home essentials on all Shipt marketplace orders of more than $35, from national brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Target and a variety of neighborhood grocers.

“When we began discussing this opportunity, it became immediately apparent that Shipt and Visa value investment in innovative solutions and above-and-beyond customer service,” said Kelly Caruso, CEO at Shipt. “Together, we’re proud to offer Visa consumer credit cardholders the benefit of time savings and convenience by leveraging a network of Shipt Shoppers who are committed to getting you exactly what you want, when you want it.”

“On-demand delivery has become an essential and valuable part of the shopping experience for many Americans,” said Brian Cole, head of product North America, Visa. “We are thrilled to bring millions of Visa consumer credit cardholders access to Shipt’s services to experience the ease and convenience of getting their groceries, goods and essentials delivered in as soon as one hour.”

On-demand delivery became essential for many American households over the course of the pandemic. While nearly 30% of American consumers have made online grocery shopping part of their routine, according to Kantar ShopperScape, Shipt believes the benefit for Visa’s consumer credit cardholders could help fast-forward adoption of same-day delivery by allowing millions to try Shipt for free. While there have been partnerships between delivery companies and card issuers in the past, this Shipt benefit for Visa is made available to all Visa consumer credit card issuers.

The launch culminates a period of fast-paced growth for Shipt, which included a year of adding more than 30 retail partners and tripling its shopper base to meet consumer demand.

Shipt continually launches new in-app capabilities, such as the new dietary preferences and preferred shopper features.

Cardholders can enroll their Visa consumer credit card to receive free Shipt membership and the following benefits, as applicable:

Visa Infinite – up to three years of free Shipt membership, with free delivery on orders of $35-plus.

up to three years of free Shipt membership, with free delivery on orders of $35-plus. Visa Signature – three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders of $35-plus.

three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders of $35-plus. All other Visa U.S. consumer credit cards – one month of free Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders above $35.

Certain offer terms apply. Visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa to learn more.