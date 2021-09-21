Alabama small towns: Greensboro

Alabama has many small towns that are great places to explore on a weekend trip – and Greensboro is certainly on that list.

That’s because Greensboro is a small town with a lot of surprises up its sleeve. From a civil rights museum to a historic opera house to one-of-a-kind eateries, shops and charming inns, there are many ways to enjoy your time there.

That’s why we decided to share three of the many reasons to plan a day trip or weekend to the Greensboro area and highlight all the ways to make the most out of your stay.

The area has a lot of rich history to explore

If you’re interested in learning more about the struggle for civil rights in the Black Belt, a visit to the Safe House Black History Museum offers a unique glimpse into Greensboro’s and the surrounding area’s role in the movement.

The Safe House Black History Museum is housed in the home that was a refuge for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he was under threat from the Ku Klux Klan. (Amber Sutton) The Safe House Black History Museum is housed in the home that was a refuge for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he was under threat from the Ku Klux Klan. (Amber Sutton)

The museum, which is in a house that once was a refuge from the Ku Klux Klan for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., offers visitors a glimpse back in time with its displays, which include many relics and unpublished photos of the Greensboro marches, Bloody Sunday in Selma, the march from Selma to Montgomery and more.

[vimeo 400960144 w=640 h=360]

Theresa Burroughs was a civil rights foot soldier who founded the Safe House Black History Museum from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Greensboro Opera House on Main Street is another hidden gem worth a visit thanks to its history in the small town. The building was constructed as an opera house in 1903 before closing during World War II. It sat abandoned until 2003, when it was brought back to life as a multipurpose cultural facility and registered as a historical site.

There are many historical markers and buildings throughout Greensboro for history enthusiasts to explore. That includes the Greensboro Presbyterian Church, Hale County Courthouse and several homes dating back centuries.

Check out the local shops and eateries

Who doesn’t enjoy a casual day spent window shopping in a scenic setting? The town of Greensboro offers just that, thanks to restaurants, businesses, public art and more.

The Stable is a coffee shop and eatery on Main Street in the downtown area that uses ingredients from local sources to create delicious dishes to satisfy any craving you might have – from a savory ham and cheese panini to baked boneless wings to a fresh fruit smoothie.

Whatever you get, though, make sure you leave room for dessert. Using the recipes of Greensboro’s former Pie Lab, the eatery offers a wide selection of made-from-scratch pies daily by the whole or slice, including bourbon pecan, lemon icebox and chocolate peanut butter fudge.

There’s also the Greensboro Depot, which is a must-see if you’re looking to spend some time doing a bit of leisurely shopping in a one-of-a-kind space. The Depot, a former cotton warehouse built in 1901, offers visitors the chance to browse antiques, architectural salvage, pottery, boutique clothing and more from local, small business vendors.

The Stable is a great place to eat in Greensboro. (Amber Sutton) The Greensboro Depot is the place to shop in Greensboro. (Jeff E. Newman)

Enjoy a unique stay

If you’d like to spend a few days exploring Greensboro, why not spend the night at a charming bed and breakfast? You’ll be able to get the inside scoop from the local owners as well as enjoy a memorable stay.

For starters, there’s Greensboro’s historic Johnston-Torbert House, a bed and breakfast only steps away from the Hale County Courthouse and Main Street. The charming federal-style house offers plenty of Southern hospitality, and its convenient location gives visitors easy access to explore the downtown area.

Downtown Greensboro is active. (Amber Sutton) The Johnston-Torbert House is a great place to stay in Greensboro. (Amber Sutton) Greensboro’s Blue Shadow House Bed and Breakfast is a quiet, wooded retreat in an idyllic setting. (Amber Sutton)

If your hope is to get in a little rest and relaxation in an off-the-beaten-path environment, Greensboro’s Blue Shadow House Bed and Breakfast is a quiet, wooded retreat in an idyllic setting.

While still conveniently located, the Blue Shadow House offers a quiet retreat for those wanting to spend some time in the countryside. Guests have full access to the grounds, which include a gorgeous outdoor space shaded by large oak and pecan trees as well as a 1.5-mile trail circling a 10-acre pond surrounded by old-growth hardwood timber.