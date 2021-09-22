Celebrate life at Fiesta Festival on Sept. 25 in Birmingham

During Fiesta – Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture – attendees will experience authentic cuisine, music, dance and art representing 20 Latin American countries. The event kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 25 at noon at Birmingham's Linn Park. (Fiesta)

Billed this year as a “Celebration of Life,” the 19th annual Fiesta will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in Birmingham.

During Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture, Fiesta attendees can experience authentic food, music, dance and art representing 20 countries in Latin America.

While festivalgoers can enjoy dancing to live music from an extensive lineup of Hispanic performers on two stages, Fiesta offers something for everyone. This family-friendly event includes storytelling and other children’s activities, including trivia games, a photo booth, soccer, and performing and visual arts.

Festivalgoers can enjoy authentic Latin American cuisine. (Fiesta) Savor fruity and delicious drinks. (Fiesta) See authentic Latin dancers onstage. (Fiesta)

Festival goers can enjoy authentic Latin American cuisine. (Fiesta)

Attendees will find myriad community and health-related resources. Alabama Power is among Fiesta’s 25 sponsors, many of which will have representatives on-site to provide information about services and company offerings. The Health and Wellness Village will assess community members’ medical needs and supply educational materials and assistance.

The Fiesta nonprofit celebrates and educates the public about Alabama’s diverse Hispanic cultures within its Latino community. Donations to the Fiesta Scholarship Fund help Latino students in Alabama succeed through higher education.

Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Linn Park is in the heart of downtown Birmingham at 710 20th St.