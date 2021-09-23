James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through next week

James Spann forecasts beautiful weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Black Creek — 46

Valley Head — 46

Fort Payne — 47

Trussville — 47

Gadsden — 48

Haleyville — 48

Cullman — 48

Pell City — 48

Heflin — 48

Decatur — 49

Hueytown — 49

Millport — 49

Huntsville — 50

Anniston — 51

Bessemer — 51

Birmingham — 53

Tuscaloosa — 54

Montgomery — 56

Mobile — 57

Today will be a sun-filled day with low humidity and a high in the mid 70s; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 23 is 84.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. The high will be in the upper 70s Friday, followed by low 80s over the weekend. Many places will drop back into the 40s early Friday; lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues with sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with lows mostly in the low 60s. It will be early October before rain returns to Alabama.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 18 formed Wednesday in the central Atlantic; it is forecast to be a major Category 3 hurricane by early next week as it moves to the west/northwest. It will gain latitude over the weekend, and the system will recurve into the open Atlantic well east of the U.S. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet and is forecast to stay quiet through next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have perfect weather for the high school games across Alabama tonight and Friday night — clear and cool, with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Here are the forecasts for the college games Saturday.

GEORGIA STATE AT AUBURN (3 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): A clear sky with temperatures falling from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

SOUTHERN MISS AT ALABAMA (6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Clear and very pleasant. Kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT TULANE (7 p.m. kickoff at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans): A clear sky with temperatures falling from 77 degrees at kickoff to near 70 by the final whistle.

UT-MARTIN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): A beautiful day; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 79 degrees at kickoff to near 70 by the end of the game.

TROY AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (7 p.m. kickoff at Monroe, Louisiana): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 80 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Hurricane Eloise made landfall as a major hurricane about 10 miles east of Fort Walton Beach at 7 a.m. According to the NOAA Assessment, Herbert Saffir estimated winds in excess of 120 mph based on the structural wind damage he observed. Shortly after Eloise made landfall, a peak wind gust of 115 mph was recorded at Eglin Air Force Base (before the instrument failed), with 85 mph gusts at Hurlburt Field. Approximately 85-90% of the buildings between Fort Walton Beach and Panama City on the Gulf side of U.S. 98 were severely damaged or destroyed. At least 150 buildings were destroyed or unrepairable, 75 motel foundations were destroyed and 400 other buildings were damaged in that area.

