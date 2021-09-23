People of Alabama: LaQuan Jackson of Hoover

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?

“Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.

Jackson is the founder of Team No Brakes, a Black cycling group that empowers people to ride safely and confidently while promoting fun and fitness. He started the group last year after watching friends and coworkers deal with the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health.

“I’m a case manager and coordinator of the Bridge Program, which helps homeless veterans get off the street and into permanent housing. I had friends who were either losing their jobs, or just not wanting to go back to work due to COVID. I saw my friends going through depression and anxiety. I said, ‘God, if you help with me with a tool, I will help my friends.’ My job was giving away used bikes that had been locked up for a while. I put on Facebook, ‘Hey, who wants to start riding bikes with me?’ It started out with five. Now we have a membership of over 400 people on Facebook. We started a movement on bikes. We’ve partnered with Cahaba Cycles, so anybody that says they want to ride, we help them out. Not only does the bike group do that, we feed the homeless, we have done cancer rides, we gave away toys. We’ve cleaned up neighborhoods. Anywhere we ride in Birmingham, we make sure that we go back with a community service project. It’s freedom when you’re out on that bike. When you get on that bike, you’re not worrying about problems. You’re not worried about bills. You’re not worrying about nothing. You’re just pedaling and trying to keep a balance.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.