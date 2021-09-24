James Spann: Dry days for Alabama, with a slow warming trend

CLOUDLESS SKY: A very dry air mass is over Alabama today; temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Sept. 24 is 84. Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures dropping into the 48- to 55-degree range early Saturday. THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: This will be an extended period of dry weather for Alabama. Look for sunny days, clear nights and a slow warming trend through next week. The highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, followed by mid 80s on most days next week. Lows will be in the 50s over the weekend and mostly in the low to mid 60s next week. Long-range guidance from global models suggests the dry weather could stretch out to 10 days from now.

TROPICS: Recent visible satellite imagery indicates that a well-defined center has formed with a surface low in the Atlantic a couple hundred miles north-northeast of Bermuda interacting with an upper-level trough. In addition, the low is producing gale-force winds on the north side of its circulation. Additional development into a subtropical storm is now expected, and advisories will likely be initiated this afternoon as the system moves slowly toward the north-northwest. This system will remain east of the U.S.

Hurricane Sam in the central Atlantic has winds of 75 mph; it is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend. There’s still a high chance this turns north into the Atlantic before reaching the U.S. The Gulf of Mexico is forecast to remain very quiet through next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have perfect weather for the high school games across Alabama tonight — clear and cool, with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Here are the forecasts for the college games Saturday.

GEORGIA STATE AT AUBURN (3 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): A clear sky with temperatures falling from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

SOUTHERN MISS AT ALABAMA (6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Clear and very pleasant. Kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT TULANE (7 p.m. kickoff at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans): A clear sky with temperatures falling from 77 degrees at kickoff to near 70 by the final whistle.

UT-MARTIN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): A beautiful day; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 79 degrees at kickoff to near 70 by the end of the game.

TROY AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (7 p.m. kickoff at Monroe, Louisiana): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 80 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1939: The only tropical storm on record to make landfall in California in the 20th century arrived. Known as the 1939 Long Beach tropical storm and El Cordonazo, it was responsible for September rain records in Los Angeles with 5.66 inches and 11.6 inches at Mt. Wilson. A total of 45 people died from sinking boats, and harbors were damaged. Total damage was estimated at $2 million. Californians were unprepared and were alerted to their vulnerability to tropical storms.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Major Hurricane Rita came ashore near the Texas/Louisiana border. In the midst of the very active 2005 hurricane season, Rita caused considerable panic as it approached the coast, with scenes of destruction from Hurricane Katrina still playing on TV news programs. It left behind a swath of flooding, destruction and death. A total of 4,526 single-family dwellings were destroyed in Orange and Jefferson counties in southeast Texas. Texas reported 113 deaths, 107 of which were associated with the evacuation of the Houston metropolitan area.

