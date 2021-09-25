Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Waffles

A few weeks back, I was doing a TV segment on my Ham, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Wafflewiches when I had an idea. The wafflewiches take canned biscuit dough, fill it with ham, scrambled egg and cheese, and cook in a waffle iron. They’re super delicious and a crazy easy breakfast.

Anyway, I had finished the segment and had a few biscuits left that I hadn’t cooked and wondered what would happen if I just cooked them in the waffle iron by themselves. I popped one in the iron, tossed it with a little cinnamon sugar when it came out and my new Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Waffles were born.

These warm, crispy waffles are the perfect thing for those busy weekday mornings. They take only about 5 minutes to make. They make a pretty delicious post-TV snack, too.

They’re great served all by themselves – which makes them a great on-the-go breakfast – or are delicious drizzled with a little syrup, too.

My wafflewiches call for the Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Original Biscuits, so that is what I had on hand the first time I made them. For the sake of testing, though, I tried them with the Honey Butter and Sweet Hawaiian versions of the flaky layer biscuits. I tried the non-flaky biscuits, too. And I liked the original ones best.

Don’t get me wrong, they all were delicious, but I felt like the original complemented the cinnamon sugar the best. But any of them will work – even the regular-size biscuits. Essentially you just need some canned biscuits and a waffle iron. Just keep in mind that the cook time might change a little with different-sized biscuits. I even saw chocolate chip and blueberry versions of their biscuits that I think would be delicious, too.

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Waffles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8 waffles

Ingredients

1 (16.3-ounce) can Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Original Biscuits (8-count)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the waffle iron and lightly spray it with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together; set aside. Open the biscuits and separate them. Gently stretch each of the biscuits until they are about 4 to 5 inches across. Place one biscuit in the center of the preheated waffle iron and press to close. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the waffle and immediately place it into the bowl with the cinnamon sugar. Toss to coat, pressing slightly to get the sugar to stick to the warm waffle. Serve immediately or keep the waffles in a warm oven while you cook the others.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”