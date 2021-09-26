University of Alabama Online seeking nominees for military award

Past or present military service members with ties to the state of Alabama or the University of Alabama, and who have made an exceptional impact on their country or community, are eligible for the University of Alabama Online's new Legendary Service Award. (iStock)

The University of Alabama Online is seeking nominations for its new Legendary Service Award that honors a past or present military service member who has made an exceptional, positive impact by serving the country or community.

The selected honoree and nominator will each receive a tuition grant for three 3-hour UA Online courses, two tickets each to the Nov. 13 New Mexico State home football game, on-the-field recognition during a ceremony at the game and hotel accommodations for that weekend.

“As a designated gold-ranked Military Friendly School offering the Yellow Ribbon Program, the University of Alabama understands that earning a college degree while serving your country requires extraordinary resilience and dedication,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the College of Continuing Studies. “We are excited to use this opportunity to honor a member of our armed forces and help them achieve their educational goals.”

Nominees must have ties to Alabama or UA. The winner will be selected based on qualities such as excellence in performance, overcoming adversity and commitment to charitable endeavors.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 3. Nominations can be submitted on the UA Online website at online.ua.edu/award.

For more information, contact J. Frank Farrar, manager of marketing and recruitment for UA Online, at jffarrar@ccs.ua.edu, or 205-348-2599.