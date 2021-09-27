Fiesta festival highlights Hispanic culture in Alabama

Fiesta returned to Birmingham over the weekend and thousands turned out to celebrate.
The one-day festival took place Sept. 25 in downtown Birmingham, where its bright colors and good food served as the backdrop to highlight Hispanic art, music and dance.
Fiesta took place Sept. 25 in downtown Birmingham. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Founded in 2002, Fiesta, a nonprofit festival, began in Birmingham as a way to bring awareness of the different cultures of the Hispanic community and the more than 20 countries the festival spotlights. Through donations and funds raised through event sponsorships, Fiesta supports Alabama Latino students to go to college. At the same time, the event, which is held during Hispanic Heritage Month, educates the public on the Hispanic community’s importance and its contributions. Alabama Power Company has been an annual supporter of the festival. For more information visit www.fiestabham.com
