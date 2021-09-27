Fiesta festival highlights Hispanic culture in Alabama

Fiesta is fun for the entire family. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)

Fiesta returned to Birmingham over the weekend and thousands turned out to celebrate.

The one-day festival took place Sept. 25 in downtown Birmingham, where its bright colors and good food served as the backdrop to highlight Hispanic art, music and dance.

Fiesta took place Sept. 25 in downtown Birmingham. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)