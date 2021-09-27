Five Alabama schools earn 2021 National Blue Ribbon award

Students at Hall-Kent Elementary School in Homewood visit with the school's facility dog, Maize. (AL.com)

Five Alabama schools are among the 325 nationwide winners of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments.

The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school.

The winners, announced by the U.S. Department of Education, are:

Brewton Elementary, Hall-Kent Elementary and MacMillan International Academy are Title I schools, meaning more than 40% of their children are economically disadvantaged. MacMillan International Academy is a magnet school.

These five join more than 110 Alabama public and private schools awarded the Blue Ribbon since the program began in 1982. Click here to view a list of all schools across the country that have won the award since 1982.

Exciting day for HWD as @HKElemSchool was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the US Dept of Edu: a prestigious award that exemplifies excellence in education. Only 5 schools in Ala were named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools #WeAreHWD #NBRS https://t.co/wefxrHjzeO pic.twitter.com/VLIMcJO9Jr — Homewood Schools (@HomewoodSchools) September 21, 2021

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon was awarded based either on a school’s overall academic performance or on making notable progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Alabama’s latest winners were in the “Exemplary High Performing” category, meaning, at a minimum, the school must be in the top 15% of all schools in performance on statewide assessments in English and math.

Alabama had no schools among the 76 nationwide that were recognized for closing achievement gaps this year.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 9,000 schools since 1982.

Congratulations to the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools!🎉 NBRS Program honors hundreds of schools annually, saluting school excellence, turn around stories, and closing subgroup achievement gaps. Join us in celebrating the 325 schools announced today!https://t.co/MsD40XOuYw pic.twitter.com/3Fo8rUvVEf — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) September 21, 2021

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year for the Blue Ribbon designation. Public schools can be nominated for the Blue Ribbon Award by their state education departments. Private schools can be nominated by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

This story was produced by The Alabama Education Lab, a team of journalists at AL.com focused on improving K-12 schools for all students in the state. Read more Ed Lab stories here.