People of Alabama: Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore

Tydaiza Gamble chose physical therapy as a career after watching how it improved the lives of her siblings. (Amber Sutton / People of Alabama)

“My brother and sister have cerebral palsy, and we used to take them to the physical therapist all the time. I really enjoyed how they interacted with them. It made me want to make physical therapy into my career because it can be really hard for some kids who have cerebral palsy, but with help from physical therapists, they can learn to walk or move. My brother and sister were lucky enough to learn to walk eventually. Without the physical therapy, they wouldn’t have.” – Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore

Gamble is a senior studying physical therapy at Auburn University at Montgomery. She hopes one day to open her own pediatric physical therapy clinic.

