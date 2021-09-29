James Spann: Just a few spotty showers for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers on radar over the western half of the state this afternoon; showers and storms are more concentrated across southwest Alabama. For the rest of the state, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s. Scattered showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

The weather won’t change much Thursday — partly sunny and warm, with a high in the mid 80s. A few spotty showers are possible over the western half of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry and warm, with highs holding in the mid 80s; the chance of rain is so small both days we won’t bother to mention it in the forecast. On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few widely scattered showers. The chance of any one spot getting wet Sunday is 25-35%.

NEXT WEEK: An upper low will set up northwest of Alabama. It looks like we will have some risk of scattered showers daily through the week, but still nothing especially widespread or heavy. Highs drop into the 70s.

TROPICS: Sam remains a powerful hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph; it is in the Atlantic about 400 miles east/northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It will turn northward in coming days, passing east of Bermuda Saturday and well east of the U.S.

Tropical Depression 20 formed this morning in the eastern Atlantic; it will become Tropical Storm Victor soon. The system will be turning northward in the open Atlantic and is no threat to land.

The Gulf of Mexico is quiet and is expected to stay quiet through next week.

RACE WEEKEND: Saturday will be a partly to mostly sunny, warm day at Talladega with a high around 85 degrees. On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 80s. A brief shower can’t be ruled out during the race Sunday, but most of the day should be dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair Friday night for the high school games with temperatures falling through the 70s. A brief shower is possible during the first half of the games over far north Alabama, however.

For the college games Saturday:

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT KENNESAW STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia): Mostly sunny and warm; kickoff temperature near 84 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

OLE MISS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Partly to mostly sunny and warm; temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff to near 80 by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine; about 88 degrees at kickoff, near 80 by the final whistle.

LIBERTY AT UAB (6 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): Mostly fair; kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.

AUBURN AT LSU (8 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge): A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half; otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: The New Orleans Hurricane of 1915 was an intense Category 4 hurricane that made landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana. More than 25,000 structures sustained serious damage, among them 11 major churches, which lost their steeples. French Market pavilions were leveled; the Old French Opera House was damaged; and the famous St. Louis Hotel, Horticultural Hall in Audubon Park and Leland University on St. Charles Avenue were all so battered they were subsequently demolished.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and $25 million damage. A tornado, possibly two tornadoes, cut an eight-mile long path across St Louis, Missouri, to Granite City, Illinois, killing 79 people.

