James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with just a few spotty showers

MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is 15-25% west of I-65. We don’t expect much change Thursday — partly sunny, a few spotty showers over west Alabama and a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An upper ridge will keep the state mostly dry and warm Friday and Saturday with just a small risk of a shower across the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama. Highs will remain in the mid 80s, slightly above average for early October. On Sunday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a few widely scattered showers; Sunday’s high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures trend downward, with highs mostly in the 70s through the week. We will maintain the chance of a few scattered showers most days, but the rain won’t be widespread or heavy.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam, with winds of 130 mph, is about 450 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands early this morning in the Atlantic. It will turn north and pass east of Bermuda Saturday, far east of the U.S.

A wave in the far eastern Atlantic will become a tropical storm within the next 24-48 hours (it pretty much looks like one early this morning based on the satellite presentation). It will turn north, however, and remain far from land.

The Gulf of Mexico is quiet and should stay quiet through next week.

RACE WEEKEND: Saturday will be a partly to mostly sunny, warm day at Talladega with a high around 85 degrees. On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 80s. A brief shower can’t be ruled out during the race Sunday, but most of the day should be dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair Friday night for the high school games with temperatures falling through the 70s. A brief shower is possible during the first half of the games over far north Alabama, however.

For the college games Saturday:

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT KENNESAW STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia): Mostly sunny and warm; kickoff temperature near 84 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

OLE MISS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Partly to mostly sunny and warm; temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff to near 80 by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine; about 88 degrees at kickoff, near 80 by the final whistle.

LIBERTY AT UAB (6 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): Mostly fair; kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.

AUBURN AT LSU (8 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge): A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half; otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: The New Orleans Hurricane of 1915 was an intense Category 4 hurricane that made landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana. More than 25,000 structures sustained serious damage, among them 11 major churches, which lost their steeples. French Market pavilions were leveled; the Old French Opera House was damaged; and the famous St. Louis Hotel, Horticultural Hall in Audubon Park and Leland University on St. Charles Avenue were all so battered they were subsequently demolished.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and $25 million damage. A tornado, possibly two tornadoes, cut an eight-mile long path across St Louis, Missouri, to Granite City, Illinois, killing 79 people.

