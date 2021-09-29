This Alabama Power journeyman is an unsung hero with a heart for home

From small town Delta, Alabama, to Afghanistan, Daniel Morrison has covered a lot of ground, but his heart has always been in Alabama.

The youngest of seven children, he remembers seeing Alabama Power bucket trucks in his neighborhood. At an early age, Morrison wondered how electricity worked.

“Daniel quickly learned about electricity and about plant operations,” said Hydro Plant Superintendent Jeffrey Harris. “He is an exceptional employee anyone would be proud to have on their team.”

As the interim Upper Coosa Maintenance specialist, Morrison’s and his team’s primary role is to keep Plant Neely Henry running efficiently. Each day they perform mechanical, electrical and solar equipment maintenance.

Dissolved oxygen systems have been installed at the three Upper Coosa plants. These add oxygen to the water to make it easier for fish to breathe. The systems help employees keep dissolved oxygen levels up to maintain environmental requirements at Alabama Power plants. The Maintenance team executes plant walkdowns, embankment inspections, line voltage adjustments and spillway gate operations for flood control.

“Daniel has a bright future with the company,” said Harris. “If he continues on the path he’s on, he’ll do great things for the company.”

Morrison is also active coaching his children's youth teams. (contributed) Morrison has been a member of a volunteer fire department since he was 18 years old. (contributed)

Morrison began working as a co-op student at the Anniston Army Depot, where he assumed he would retire after a long career. He progressed to an instrument mechanic journeyman and traveled all over the world, including an assignment in Afghanistan as a quality assurance specialist.

After he was married and expecting his first child, Morrison decided he needed a job change. He began his career at Alabama Power as a plant auxiliary at Harris Dam to be closer to home.

“I will say it now and I’m sure I will say it in 30 years, this company was the right choice for me and my family,” said Morrison. “The company is more about family. Everybody cares about each other.”

Daniel Morrison is a hydro journeyman for Alabama Power. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Neely Henry Dam is one of 14 hydroelectric facilities on Alabama Power's 11 lakes across the state. The company's lakes also provide sources of drinking water, recreational opportunities and help fuel local economies. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Hydropower is one of the most cost-effective sources of energy. Alabama Power has 14 hydroelectric facilities on 11 lakes across the state. The company’s lakes provide sources of drinking water, recreational opportunities and help fuel local economies.

“I enjoy the complexities and challenges of my job because it can vary from moment to moment,” said Morrison. “I feel like my co-workers are family and genuinely care about each other.”

Morrison has been a member of a volunteer fire department since he was 18 years old. He is captain of the Barfield Volunteer Fire Department. His commitment has continued over the years because he knows how important fire departments are in rural areas. He also coaches his children’s youth teams.

Turbine upgrades at several Alabama Power dams in recent years have helped the company produce more renewable energy with less water.

Typically, Alabama Power gets between 4% and 8% of its electricity annually from hydro. The company’s diverse generating mix includes nuclear, natural gas and coal-fired power plants, and renewable resources such as solar and wind.

