Festivities in Can’t Miss Alabama support breast cancer research

Get involved and have fun for a good cause.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has raised funding for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama to support local research, which in turn makes a national impact.

BCRFA kickoff events include:

DISC Golf Goes Pink: Play rounds of golf Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera. Awards will be given in every category that includes at least three players at 4:30 p.m. in Oliver Park. At each course, lunch will be available for purchase from food trucks. Learn more and register here.

Play rounds of golf Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera. Awards will be given in every category that includes at least three players at 4:30 p.m. in Oliver Park. At each course, lunch will be available for purchase from food trucks. Learn more and register here. Cahabaque: Join Cahaba Brewing Co. Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for barbecue, beer and bragging rights at its annual barbecue cookoff benefiting BCRFA. Try all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s barbecue offerings and vote for your favorite while enjoying craft beer and live music. A bounce house and activities will be available in the kids zone for the little ones. Buy tickets here.

During October, stay tuned for events affiliated with BCRFA.

Bluff Park Art Show

The annual Bluff Park Art Show celebrates all things creative and will attract art lovers and artists from around the South and local art community on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Browse numerous works of art, and discover and meet hundreds of new and seasoned artists. The show will support local makers, designers, doers and dreamers. Artists will include Dan Bynum, Sarah Mason, Melanie Poole and others. For the complete list, follow this link. Enjoy music, entertainment, food trucks and a kids art hut. For more information, contact bluffparkartassociation.org. Donations are welcomed. The venue is at 517 Cloudland Drive in Hoover.

SliceFest

Gather family and friends for Birmingham’s favorite pizza party. Attendees will experience electric vibes with JJ Grey & Mofro, The Stooges Brass Band, The Talismen and Hedonistas. Activities include a petting zoo, face painting and large-screen TVs for college football games. Proceeds will benefit the Suki Foundation. Stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram. The official social media tag is #SliceFest2021. Masks will be required for indoor venues, and everyone is highly encouraged to wear masks even when outside except when eating and drinking. Hand-sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the festival. The food and music block party is Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to midnight on 29th Street South in the Lakeview district. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at slicefest.com.

The Stooges Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. with an innovative blend of traditional New Orleans brass sounds, contemporary jazz and hip-hop beats. (contributed) Hedonistas will perform soul, pop and rock at 4 p.m. (contributed) The Talismen Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. with soulful and funk-filled originals along with some music of the band's favorite artists from across the jam, rock and funk spectrum. (contributed) JJ Grey & Mofro is led by JJ Grey, an unfettered, blissful performer who sings with a blue-collar spirit over bone-deep grooves. The band will perform at 9:30 p.m. (contributed)

Birmingham’s favorite pizza party is all for a good cause, as event proceeds benefit the Suki Foundation. (contributed) This year’s music lineup offers something for every music taste, from Southern rock and jam-band originals to funk and New Orleans brass sounds. (contributed) This year’s music lineup offers something for every music taste, from Southern rock and jam-band originals to funk and New Orleans brass sounds. (contributed)

Talladega Superspeedway

Enjoy two events at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend:

Country star Dustin Lynch: Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert is set to return Saturday, Oct. 2 during the tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend and will be headlined by platinum-record-selling Lynch. Admission to the concert is free to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series (second race of the Round of 12 of the Cup Series Playoffs) event Sunday, Oct. 3. The Saturday night concert will follow a full day of racing that includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both of which will have playoff ramifications. To see all admission options for the YellaWood 500 and the Saturday doubleheader, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

BHM26.21

Lace up your shoes and get ready to run Oct. 2-3. Races are a full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and fun run, bringing exciting courses to Birmingham including a non-looping course. The course will showcase Birmingham’s growth, touring downtown and highlighting the newest hot spots as well as traditions the Magic City is known for, before heading into Homewood and Mountain Brook. The half-marathon highlights a tour of the up-and-coming areas of Birmingham and passes historic landmarks of Birmingham, Mountain Brook and Homewood. On Sunday, there will be an after-party at Sloss Furnaces for everyone who participated in the weekend race, with barbecue, live music, a bar and kids zone. Proceeds will benefit Magic Moments, the only wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children in Alabama with chronic life-threatening illnesses, and Children’s of Alabama. Register here. Social media tags are #DoItForYourself #RunForTheKids.

Oktoberfest at OWA

Kick off the season with Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event is open to spectators and competitors looking for German-inspired fun. The festival will feature games, Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing and entertainment. Enjoy delicious food and beer specials throughout Downtown OWA in Foley. Compete for cash by getting a team of four together and register for the Oktoberfest Gauntlet featuring German-inspired beer games. Register your team in advance and get four free Oktoberfest T-shirts to wear during the event. Learn more at owa.com.

Tickets for tailgating Magic City Classic

Birmingham is gearing up for its 80th annual Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and Alabama State University Hornets will face off Saturday, Oct. 30 at Legion Field. Tickets for tailgating spots are available online. Applicants are limited to two slots per transaction. Each space will cost $140, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person tailgating sales will take place Monday, Oct. 25. In addition to tailgating, this year’s game will have a parade, halftime show and a full week of events leading up to the game.