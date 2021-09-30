Football preview: High-scoring Ole Miss visits No. 1 Alabama; Auburn starts SEC play at LSU; UAB opens new home vs. Liberty
Lane Kiffin’s stay in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s offensive coordinator was educational as the Crimson Tide offense transformed to the high-octane operation it is today.
“He did a really good job of that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his weekly press conference. “He’s a very bright, really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”
Saban and his No. 1 Tide will try not to be taken to school by Kiffin, who brings No. 12 Ole Miss to the Capstone for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting of undefeated teams on CBS.
And the maintenance crew at Bryant-Denny Stadium may want to have some extra LED bulbs ready for the scoreboard as the offensive units could blow out a few.
Alabama (4-0) is averaging 46.5 points per game, including its 63-14 win over Southern Miss last week. The Rebels (3-0) are scoring at an even more gaudy clip of nearly 57 points per game.
Ole Miss is tops nationally in total offense with 635.3 yards per game. Alabama’s offense is No. 26 at 465.5 yards per game.
“Their whole fastball system is something that’s always a challenge for the defense to get lined up (against) and play with great poise and be able to focus on doing your job,” Saban said. “It’s a real challenge for us from that standpoint.”
The Rebels were off last week after blistering Tulane 61-21.
No. 22 Auburn (3-1) escaped an embarrassing possible homecoming loss to Georgia State with a late comeback rally led by LSU transfer T.J. Finley.
Not surprisingly, the first question to Bryan Harsin during his press conference this week was whether Finley or Bo Nix will start at quarterback as the Tigers face the LSU Tigers (3-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
The first-year Auburn coach said a decision has not been made for his starting signal-caller, saying that both quarterbacks will be prepared.
“What I’m proud of T.J. for doing (last week) is having himself ready,” Harsin said. “That’s one thing as a backup quarterback, you get yourself ready every single week like you’re the starter. Sometimes you don’t play and you’ve got to do it again.
“There’s a mental toughness to playing quarterback and being a backup,” the coach continued, “because you never know when your time’s coming and you have to be ready.”
Bill Clark, UAB players look forward to Protective Stadium debut from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
UAB is ready to party Saturday when the Blazers host their first home game of this season and their first game in their new home – Protective Stadium.
But Bill Clark’s team (3-1) can’t fall totally into celebration mode, not with Hugh Freeze bringing his Liberty Flames for a 6 p.m. contest on CBS Sports Network.
Clark figured the Flames would come to town undefeated, but Syracuse rewrote that script last week, which may make Liberty even more dangerous.
“They’ve got one of the best players in the country at any level who leads them on offense at quarterback,” Clark said of former Auburn signal-caller Malik Willis. “This is a guy that’s gonna get his yards. You’ve got to try to contain him. I’ve known Hugh for a while and there’s no doubt he’s one of the best play-callers in college football. He does things, whether it’s the way they run tempo, it’s the quarterback run game (and) they have the ones where he just takes off and runs.
“This is a running back playing quarterback who can throw the ball.”
In other action:
Troy at South Carolina: The Trojans (2-2) fell to Louisiana Monroe last week. Saturday at 6 p.m., they visit the Gamecocks of the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina (2-2) lost its past two games.
Louisiana at South Alabama: The Jaguars open Sun Belt Conference play with a 3-0 record after being idle last week. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-1, including a 28-20 win over conference foe Georgia Southern. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Sewanee at Birmingham-Southern: The Panthers are 3-0 going into their conference opener in the Southern Athletic Association. The home team has averaged 48.3 points per game. The Tigers are 0-2 after having had a game canceled. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at General Krulak Stadium.
Methodist at Huntingdon: After opening with two losses, the Hawks (1-2) got in the win column against Brevard. The Monarchs are 2-1 overall, 2-0 in the USA South Conference. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
West Alabama at West Georgia: The Tigers of Livingston are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Gulf South Conference, improving to No. 15 in the AFCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Wolves are also 4-0, with half their wins coming in the GSC. Kickoff is 5 p.m. Central.
Alabama A&M at Grambling State: The Bulldogs are 3-0 as they prepare to face the Tigers (1-3) at Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m.
Alabama State at Florida A&M: The Hornets (2-1) travel to Tallahassee for a 5 p.m. Central kickoff. The Rattlers are 1-2.
Albany State at Miles: The Golden Bears (2-2) evened their record by beating Central State by the unusual score of 55-4. (The Marauders scored two points on a safety and two more on a 97-yard return of a 2-point conversion.) Miles will play a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe for the second time in as many weeks. The Golden Rams are 3-1 after trouncing Clark Atlanta 49-0. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Clark Atlanta at Tuskegee: The Golden Tigers scored 35 points last week. Unfortunately for the Tuskegee (1-3) faithful, Alabama A&M scored 45 to beat the Tigers. Kickoff Saturday is at 1 p.m. Clark Atlanta is 1-3.
Samford at Mercer: The Bulldogs fell to 2-2 as they lost 55-48 in overtime to No. 14 East Tennessee State. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Central. Mercer is 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Southern Conference.
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State: JSU (2-2) dropped to No. 17 in the FCS Coaches Poll after falling at home 34-31 to UT Martin. Now the Gamecocks head north of Atlanta to face the 2-1 Owls at 2 p.m. Central.
Campbell at North Alabama: The Lions (0-4) face the Camels at 7 p.m. to open Big South action. Campbell (1-2) is coming off a 72-0 drubbing of Presbyterian.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: No. 9 Enterprise (5-1) visits Prattville (4-2) in a Region 2 showdown.
Congratulations to QB EJ Ousley (Prattville) – completed 21-of-38 passing for 302 yards & TD vs Hoover for being selected by our FAN Vote our @schuttsports 7A “Player of the Week” for Week #5 @EJOusley pic.twitter.com/qVjddFjJwV
— Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) September 30, 2021
Class 6A: No. 7 Jackson-Olin (5-0) has won both its games in Region 6. No. 2 Clay-Chalkville (5-0) has won all three of its games in that region. The Cougars host the Mustangs Friday.
Class 5A: Center Point (4-2, 2-1 Region 6) hosts No. 3 Leeds (6-0, 3-0 Region 6) on Friday.
Class 4A: No. 5. Williamson (4-2) heads to Jackson (4-2) on Friday.
Class 3A: The Plainview Bears (4-1) travel to No. 1 Fyffe on Friday. The Red Devils (4-0) are going for their 50th win in a row, their 43rd region win in a row and 13th in a row against Plainview. Coach Paul Benefield of Fyffe is 271-42 at Fyffe and 316-52-0 overall.
Class 2A: Mars Hill Bible (3-2) slipped from its No. 1 spot of last week to No. 3 after falling to Class 6A Cullman. The Panthers will have to secure their footing so they don’t slip farther down the rankings as they travel to Region 8 rival No. 10 Colbert County (5-1) Friday.
Class 1A: No. 5. Notasulga (5-0) hosts No. 9 Loachapoka (3-1) in Region 4.
AISA: No. 9 Crenshaw Christian (5-1) welcomes Lowndes Academy (3-3).