Mazda Toyota produces ‘Job 1″ vehicle at $2.3 billion Alabama plant

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and its 2,000-plus team members on Thursday celebrated the production of the first dealer-ready vehicle – a 2022 Corolla Cross – to emerge from the partnership’s new factory in Huntsville.

“This is the moment MTM and our North Alabama community have waited for since we broke ground in November 2018,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration at the facility. “We are excited to see Corolla Cross in dealerships across the U.S.”

MTM, the only North American facility to produce the Corolla Cross, is a joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. The plant will also produce a yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle.

MTM is hiring more than 1,700 additional employees to join its existing workforce, eventually reaching up to 4,000 once production is in full operation next year. Individuals interested in applying for open MTM positions can visit www.MazdaToyota.com.

The plant has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, evenly split between the two nameplates.

“I’m so proud of our team members, and I’m excited to continue our hiring plan to add to our MTM family,” said Janette Hostettler, vice president of production at the Alabama facility.

“Our team members exhibit a true commitment to safety and quality, and it is a big day for them to watch the Corolla Cross drive off our line ready to be shipped.”

We were thrilled to announce the official Start of Production on our very first SUV, the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross. MTM is proud to be a part of the North Alabama community, and to begin to ship the Corolla Cross to dealerships all over North America.#DriveYourFuture pic.twitter.com/pw9BG5NSGh — mazda_toyota (@mazda_toyota) September 30, 2021

MTM’s investment increased to $2.311 billion when the parent companies announced an additional $830 million commitment in summer 2020. The additional investment allowed MTM to incorporate more cutting-edge technologies into its manufacturing processes.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the scale of MTM’s operations and the orbiting supplier network is already beginning to transform north Alabama.

Already, a dozen suppliers and support companies have announced plans to launch operations in the region, meaning 2,000 additional jobs and a combined investment topping $725 million.

“We’re confident that the groundbreaking collaboration between Mazda and Toyota will drive growth, not only for the companies but also for north Alabama for generations,” Canfield said.

Toyota announced plans to produce the all-new Corolla Cross at the MTM facility in June. With mass production now underway, the vehicle will hit dealerships in October.

Production has officially begun at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant. The new Toyota Corolla Cross will now be delivered to dealerships. On behalf of the Huntsville community, I gladly performed the ceremonial welcome of the first vehicle off the line this morning. pic.twitter.com/0LDa9GRCar — Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) September 30, 2021

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.