Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama unites with 20 businesses to raise funds for research

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with more than 20 businesses to support lifesaving, innovative research in Alabama.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to prevent breast cancer deaths through education and investment in breast cancer research,” said Beth Bradner Davis, BCRFA executive director. “Nearly everyone has been impacted by this disease in some way. It is truly inspiring to see corporations and small businesses unite to fuel the breakthroughs that will save lives.”

Proceeds from community events and promotions advance the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. All funding stays in the Yellowhammer State, but the impact is worldwide.

One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer. This year, an estimated 4,460 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 720 will die. Thanks in large part to investments in research and early detection, death rates from female breast cancer are dropping. Thirty years ago, 4 out of 5 breast cancer patients lost their lives to the illness. Today, those numbers are reversed, with 4 out of 5 breast cancer patients conquering cancer.

“The funding is essential,” Davis said. “But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also about community. We are proud to play a role in helping people celebrate the successes of breast cancer survivors and memorialize lost battles while supporting future research that leads to a cure.”

To join the fight against breast cancer and help support breast cancer research, take part in these Breast Cancer Awareness community events:

Additional community events and partners taking part through fundraisers include 2 Ladies & A Caddie at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover; 24e Health Club in Pelham; Calera BPO Elks #2703 and Childersburg Elks Lodge #2295; Hubbell Power System in Leeds; and Kamtek Inc. in Birmingham.