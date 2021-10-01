Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama unites with 20 businesses to raise funds for research
In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with more than 20 businesses to support lifesaving, innovative research in Alabama.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to prevent breast cancer deaths through education and investment in breast cancer research,” said Beth Bradner Davis, BCRFA executive director. “Nearly everyone has been impacted by this disease in some way. It is truly inspiring to see corporations and small businesses unite to fuel the breakthroughs that will save lives.”
Proceeds from community events and promotions advance the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. All funding stays in the Yellowhammer State, but the impact is worldwide.
One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer. This year, an estimated 4,460 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 720 will die. Thanks in large part to investments in research and early detection, death rates from female breast cancer are dropping. Thirty years ago, 4 out of 5 breast cancer patients lost their lives to the illness. Today, those numbers are reversed, with 4 out of 5 breast cancer patients conquering cancer.
“The funding is essential,” Davis said. “But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also about community. We are proud to play a role in helping people celebrate the successes of breast cancer survivors and memorialize lost battles while supporting future research that leads to a cure.”
To join the fight against breast cancer and help support breast cancer research, take part in these Breast Cancer Awareness community events:
- CahabaQue in Birmingham – On Saturday, Oct. 2, join Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA for BBQ and beer during the eighth annual CahabaQue BBQ Cook-off. Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s BBQ, craft beer and live music. The event includes a kid zone with activities for the little ones. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Click for tickets and information.
- Calera Goes Pink – Help the city of Calera “go pink” throughout October to support breast cancer research in Alabama. The citywide event includes the Calera High School vs. Wetumpka High School football game on Friday, Oct. 15, and a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 17. Click for details.
- Disc Golf Goes Pink in Calera – On Saturday, Oct. 2, hit the links for Disc Golf Goes Pink presented by Ideal Insurance Agency. Proceeds from the inaugural disc golf tournament will fund breast cancer research in Alabama. Players will enjoy rounds on two courses – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – and a Player’s Pack featuring an event disc, event T-shirt, specialty tumbler and more. Register and get more details.
- ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink – ARC Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise money and awareness.
- Bertolone’s Classic Italian in Calera – Throughout October, Bertolone’s will donate $1 for each slice of strawberry cake sold. In honor of a loved one, patrons can pay $1 for a pink ribbon to display in the restaurant.
- brick & tin in downtown Birmingham and Mountain Brook – Throughout October, brick & tin will donate the proceeds from sales of pink macarons, pink cocktails and b&t x BCRFA shirts sales. On Monday, Oct. 18, 10% of all sales go to the BCRFA.
- CrossFit Chelsea Fight Like a Girl – On Oct. 30, join CrossFit Chelsea for a Halloween-themed competition raising funds and awareness for the BCRFA; click for more information.
- J. McLaughlin Think Pink Sip & Shop in Mountain Brook – On Oct. 7-8, J. McLaughlin will donate 15% of sales from the Summit store to the BCRFA. Customers can enjoy free sparkling water, prosecco and light bites while shopping.
- Kendra Scott Charity Pop-up in Calera and online – Attendees of the Calera Goes Pink Disc Golf tournament can shop at a special Kendra Scott charity pop-up, with 20% of proceeds going to the BCRFA.
- Fire Station Pink Ribbon Project – More than 25 fire stations from Florence to Eufaula will sell Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts throughout October. See participating stations.
- Renasant Bank – Renasant branches statewide will hold community fundraisers and take donations to support the BCRFA and breast cancer research in Alabama. Renasant Mortgage will donate $50 for each mortgage that closes in October.
- Standard Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in Birmingham – The company will donate $5 per service ticket to the BCRFA throughout October.
- Stokes Automotive in Clanton – Stokes Automotive will donate $100 for every new car sold in October.
- Tameron Automotive Group in Hoover and Gadsden – The company will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold at Tameron Honda and Tameron Hyundai.
- Pink Up the Pace 5K and Fun Run in Mountain Brook and online – On Sunday, Nov. 7, lace up your running shoes to raise funds and awareness for local breast cancer research at the fourth annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Benton Nissan of Hoover & Bessemer and Vulcan Materials Co. Take part in the October-long virtual distance challenge. Runners will enjoy live music, snacks and drinks, and kid-friendly activities after the race. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Register here.
Additional community events and partners taking part through fundraisers include 2 Ladies & A Caddie at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover; 24e Health Club in Pelham; Calera BPO Elks #2703 and Childersburg Elks Lodge #2295; Hubbell Power System in Leeds; and Kamtek Inc. in Birmingham.